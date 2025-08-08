Inextrix Launches AI Voice Bot Integration For Vicidial Call Centers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 8, 2025 2:02 am - Inextrix launches AI voice bot integration for VICIdial, offering NLP, smart routing, sentiment analysis, and CRM integration to automate queries, boost CX, and reduce costs for modern call centers.

Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading VoIP and call center solutions provider, has announced the launch of its AI voice bot integration for VICIdial, offering advanced automation features to improve call center performance and customer experience.

Samir Doshi, Co-founder and Director of Inextrix, stated:

"This integration empowers VICIdial users to manage higher call volumes, enhance customer satisfaction, and cut operational costs-all with seamless implementation by our experienced team."

Core Features:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) for human-like conversations

Intelligent Call Routing based on query type and history

Real-Time Sentiment Analysis to optimize live interactions

Speech Recognition & Transcription for accuracy and compliance

CRM Integration for personalized support

Arpit Modi, Co-founder and CTO, added:

"This AI integration isn't just automation-it's smart, customizable communication aligned with each call center's goals."

Benefits for VICIdial Users:

Boosted productivity by automating routine queries

Improved customer experience and retention

Reduced operational costs

Scalable support during peak volumes

About VICIDial Call Center

VICIdial holds a global reputation for being a robust call center solution, and hence it is used widely in various sectors. The much-celebrated feature suite of VICIdial encompasses inbound, outbound, and blended call handling, analytics in depth, predicting dialing, and intricate management tools. Flexibility and scalability, along with ease of integration, make VICIdial the best choice for any call center, regardless of its size or complexity.

Beyond stressing the need for investment in AI voice bot integration, the spokesperson mentioned, "In such an ever-changing world, maintaining competitive value means adopting intelligent technology. The AI voice bot integration with VICIdial is not only good to have but is a must for every call center wishing to stay agile, responsive, and customer centric. Those who invest in this technology will witness the changes transforming the way they operate and satisfy their customers."

About Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a distinguished VoIP, unified communication, and call center setup software solutions provider. With wide acceptance as a first-rate cutting-edge technology company, Inextrix covers everything from call center software solutions to custom software development to VoIP solutions and system integration services.

"It is the wise explanation for Inextrix that experts stand ready to empower the world's businesses by optimizing their communication workflow, customer interaction, and operational efficiency via smart technology. Being the authority of the field, Inextrix has been incessantly altering technology communications through innovations and customer-oriented methods. Worldwide businesses trust Inextrix to keep them competitive, scale properly, and make customer experience second to none."