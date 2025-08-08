Inextrix Launches AI Voice Bot Integration For Vicidial Call Centers
Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading VoIP and call center solutions provider, has announced the launch of its AI voice bot integration for VICIdial, offering advanced automation features to improve call center performance and customer experience.
Samir Doshi, Co-founder and Director of Inextrix, stated:
"This integration empowers VICIdial users to manage higher call volumes, enhance customer satisfaction, and cut operational costs-all with seamless implementation by our experienced team."
Core Features:
Natural Language Processing (NLP) for human-like conversations
Intelligent Call Routing based on query type and history
Real-Time Sentiment Analysis to optimize live interactions
Speech Recognition & Transcription for accuracy and compliance
CRM Integration for personalized support
Arpit Modi, Co-founder and CTO, added:
"This AI integration isn't just automation-it's smart, customizable communication aligned with each call center's goals."
Benefits for VICIdial Users:
Boosted productivity by automating routine queries
Improved customer experience and retention
Reduced operational costs
Scalable support during peak volumes
About VICIDial Call Center
VICIdial holds a global reputation for being a robust call center solution, and hence it is used widely in various sectors. The much-celebrated feature suite of VICIdial encompasses inbound, outbound, and blended call handling, analytics in depth, predicting dialing, and intricate management tools. Flexibility and scalability, along with ease of integration, make VICIdial the best choice for any call center, regardless of its size or complexity.
Beyond stressing the need for investment in AI voice bot integration, the spokesperson mentioned, "In such an ever-changing world, maintaining competitive value means adopting intelligent technology. The AI voice bot integration with VICIdial is not only good to have but is a must for every call center wishing to stay agile, responsive, and customer centric. Those who invest in this technology will witness the changes transforming the way they operate and satisfy their customers."
About Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a distinguished VoIP, unified communication, and call center setup software solutions provider. With wide acceptance as a first-rate cutting-edge technology company, Inextrix covers everything from call center software solutions to custom software development to VoIP solutions and system integration services.
"It is the wise explanation for Inextrix that experts stand ready to empower the world's businesses by optimizing their communication workflow, customer interaction, and operational efficiency via smart technology. Being the authority of the field, Inextrix has been incessantly altering technology communications through innovations and customer-oriented methods. Worldwide businesses trust Inextrix to keep them competitive, scale properly, and make customer experience second to none."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment