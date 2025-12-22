Akhanda 2 Box Office Day 10: Balakrishna's Film Collections, Profit, And Loss Update

It's been ten days since Akhanda 2 released in theaters. Here's a breakdown of the movie's total collections so far, its potential profit, and the estimated loss it might face at the box office.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2, released on December 12, has struggled at the box office. Despite strong first-day collections, negative reviews and poor audience response from the opening show have slowed its momentum, preventing the movie from meeting the high expectations.

Akhanda 2 has completed ten days at the box office. The film saw a boost over the weekend, earning around ₹2.5 crore on Saturday and ₹3 crore on Sunday. Despite negative reviews, it has grossed over ₹108 crore worldwide, with a share of ₹72 crore.

Despite earning ₹115 crore in theatrical business, Akhanda 2 still needs around ₹43 crore to break even. With only four weekdays left, expected daily earnings of about ₹1 crore may push the total share to ₹80 crore, leaving a potential loss of ₹35–40 crore, according to trade sources.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has achieved a remarkable feat, with five consecutive films, Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari, Daku Maharaj, and now Akhanda 2, crossing the ₹100-crore mark. However, some of these films, including Daku Maharaj and now Akhanda 2, faced losses despite the box office milestone.

Akhanda 2, directed by Boyapati Srinu and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, features Aadhi Pinisetty as the villain, with Samyuktha, Poorna, and Harshali in key roles. Produced by Ram and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, the film's release was initially scheduled for December 5 but postponed to December 12 due to financial issues, a delay seen as a significant setback.