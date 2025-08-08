Prism By Maan Sydney Design Studio Wins Bronze In A' Design Award For Furniture Design

Prism

Maan Sydney Design Studio's Prism Sideboard Receives Prestigious A' Design Award in Furniture Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of furniture design, has announced Maan Sydney Design Studio 's Prism as the recipient of the Bronze A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Prism within the furniture industry, acknowledging its exceptional design and innovative features.Prism's recognition by the A' Design Award holds relevance for both the furniture industry and potential customers. The design aligns with current trends in furniture design, emphasizing the use of sustainable materials and timeless aesthetics. Prism's practical benefits, such as its space-saving design and versatile functionality, make it an attractive choice for consumers seeking high-quality, innovative furniture pieces.Maan Sydney Design Studio's Prism sideboard stands out for its unique blend of vintage-inspired elements and modern, sharp design. Inspired by the beauty of gems and the way they capture light, Prism features a mirrored metallic top that reflects its surroundings, creating a captivating focal point in any space. The sideboard's body is constructed using offcuts from other projects, showcasing the studio's commitment to sustainability and resourcefulness.The Bronze A' Design Award for Prism serves as motivation for Maan Sydney Design Studio to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the interplay between art, functionality, and sustainability. As the studio continues to innovate and create timeless pieces, Prism stands as a testament to their dedication to craftsmanship and design excellence.Prism was designed by the talented team at Maan Sydney Design Studio, including Creative Director and Designer Anna Magnusson and Designer Mac Nordman. Their collaboration and shared passion for Nordic design principles and natural materials have resulted in a truly remarkable piece of functional art.Interested parties may learn more about Prism and Maan Sydney Design Studio's award-winning design at:About Maan Sydney Design StudioMaan Sydney Design Studio is a collaboration between Swedish fashion and furniture designer Anna Magnusson and Australian industrial and furniture designer Mac Nordman. Based in Sydney, the duo draws inspiration from their Nordic design roots, focusing on clean lines, functionality, and the beauty of natural materials. Maan prioritizes sustainability in their material choices and creates timeless pieces that showcase their expertise and passion for design.About Maan SydneyMaan Sydney is a design studio that celebrates the elegance and beauty of everyday furniture and objects. Founded by Sydney-based design duo Anna Magnusson and Mac Nordman, Maan's aesthetic is influenced by the clean lines and functionality of Nordic design, as well as a deep appreciation for natural materials and light. The studio is committed to using environmentally preferable materials in their designs, creating pieces that are both elaborate and straightforward.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their innovative use of materials and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award welcomes entries from a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across various industries. By showcasing creativity, fostering innovation, and celebrating exceptional design capabilities, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

