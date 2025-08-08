Calumet Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Second quarter 2025 net loss of $147.9 million, or basic loss per common share of $1.70 per share

Second quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes of $76.5 million

Company-wide cost reduction initiatives tracking ahead of plan, delivering $42 million in year-over-year operating cost savings through the first half of 2025

Montana Renewables remains on track to achieve 120–150 million gallons of annualized SAF production by second quarter of 2026 Specialties business demonstrating significant margin expansion and continued strong sales volume INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) today reported results of Calumet, Inc. (the "Company," "Calumet," "we," "our" or "us") for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(Dollars in millions, except per share/unit data) Net loss

$ (147.9)

$ (39.1)

$ (309.9)

$ (80.7) Basic earnings (loss) per common share/unit

$ (1.70)

$ (0.48)

$ (3.58)

$ (0.98) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 55.1

$ 74.8

$ 93.2

$ 102.9 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes

$ 76.5

$ 74.8

$ 131.5

$ 102.9





Specialty Products and Solutions

Performance Brands

Montana/Renewables



Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024



(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data) Gross profit (loss)

$ (14.9)

$ 39.1

$ 22.1

$ 25.1

$ (50.8)

$ (0.4) Adjusted gross profit (loss)

$ 75.6

$ 72.9

$ 22.3

$ 25.4

$ (2.0)

$ 19.9 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 66.8

$ 72.7

$ 13.5

$ 14.1

$ (5.1)

$ 8.7 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax

Attributes

$ 66.8

$ 72.7

$ 13.5

$ 14.1

$ 16.3

$ 8.7 Gross profit (loss) per barrel

$ (2.72)

$ 6.71

$ 138.99

$ 141.01

$ (20.78)

$ (0.18) Adjusted gross profit (loss) per

barrel

$ 13.81

$ 12.51

$ 140.25

$ 142.70

$ (0.82)

$ 9.02





Specialty Products and Solutions

Performance Brands

Montana/Renewables



Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024



(Dollars in millions, except per barrel data) Gross profit (loss)

$ (48.9)

$ 124.4

$ 44.3

$ 47.4

$ (120.4)

$ (29.5) Adjusted gross profit (loss)

$ 140.5

$ 129.7

$ 46.5

$ 48.6

$ (10.2)

$ 15.0 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 123.1

$ 119.9

$ 29.3

$ 27.5

$ (18.7)

$ (4.7) Adjusted EBITDA with Tax

Attributes

$ 123.1

$ 119.9

$ 29.3

$ 27.5

$ 19.6

$ (4.7) Gross profit (loss) per barrel

$ (4.51)

$ 11.07

$ 141.53

$ 147.20

$ (26.07)

$ (6.92) Adjusted gross profit (loss) per

barrel

$ 12.95

$ 11.54

$ 148.56

$ 150.93

$ (2.21)

$ 3.52

"Our second quarter results reflect continued strength in our Specialties business, record operational performance at Montana Renewables, and meaningful cost reductions across the portfolio," said Todd Borgmann, CEO. "Robust margin expansion and strong volumes were demonstrated in our Specialties segment despite a planned, month-long turnaround at our Shreveport facility, which was completed successfully. Further, disciplined operational execution drove approximately $42 million in year-over-year operating expense reductions through the first half of 2025. At Montana Renewables, operating costs (excluding SG&A) fell to $0.43 per gallon in the second quarter - the lowest since launching the platform, and this business has firmly established itself as one of the most competitively advantaged producers in the space."

"Strategically, we are tracking well against our near-term objectives," Borgmann continued. "First, the regulatory environment for renewables has come into sharper focus over the past few months, creating a more supportive backdrop. Second, our MaxSAFTM expansion remains on pace, with 120–150 million gallons of SAF production expected online in the second quarter of 2026. Third, we enhanced our capital structure by calling $230 million of 2026 Senior Notes over the past four months. Finally, we continue to improve the cash flow profile of the business through disciplined operations and consistent commercial execution."

Specialty Products and Solutions (SPS): The SPS segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $66.8 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $72.7 million for the same quarter a year ago. Segment results reflected strong specialty product sales and fixed cost reduction overcoming a planned turnaround in the second quarter of 2025.

Performance Brands (PB): The PB segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million during the second quarter of 2025 versus Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter 2025 results reflected strong margin performance across the segment, particularly in our TruFuel brand. The second quarter 2024 results also include Adjusted EBITDA from the Royal Purple® Industrial business, which was divested in March 2025.

Montana/Renewables (MR): The MR segment reported $16.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes during the first quarter of 2025 compared to Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes of $8.7 million in the prior year period. This metric includes $21.4 million of Tax Attributes from the Production Tax Credit, which are added to Adjusted EBITDA to provide a comparable metric to prior periods, when the Blenders Tax Credit appeared in Adjusted EBITDA. The MR segment benefitted from dramatic operating cost reductions compared to the prior year period and record volumes in Montana Renewables.

Corporate: Total corporate costs represent $(20.1) million of Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2025. This compares to $(20.7) million of Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter 2024.

Operations Summary

The following table sets forth information about the Company's continuing operations after giving effect to the elimination of all intercompany activity. Facility production volume differs from sales volume due to changes in inventories and the sale of purchased blendstocks such as ethanol and specialty blendstocks, as well as the resale of crude oil.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024





(In bpd)

Total sales volume (1)

88,766

90,242

87,165

86,922

Facility production:

















Specialty Products and Solutions:

















Lubricating oils

11,939

12,245

11,655

11,494

Solvents

7,973

7,736

7,752

7,424

Waxes

1,325

1,559

1,234

1,443

Fuels, asphalt and other by-products

34,467

37,250

34,459

33,850

Total Specialty Products and Solutions

55,704

58,790

55,100

54,211

Montana/Renewables:

















Gasoline

3,217

3,501

3,460

3,524

Diesel

2,764

2,905

2,630

2,804

Jet fuel

613

713

515

534

Asphalt, heavy fuel oils and other

3,907

4,076

3,829

4,112

Renewable fuels

12,044

11,797

10,994

10,020

Total Montana/Renewables

22,545

22,992

21,428

20,994

‌

















Performance Brands

1,663

1,895

1,641

1,739

‌

















Total facility production

79,912

83,677

78,169

76,944













(1) Total sales volume includes sales from the production at our facilities and certain third-party facilities pursuant to supply and/or processing agreements, sales of inventories and the resale of crude oil to third-party customers. Total sales volume includes the sale of purchased blendstocks.

Webcast Information

A conference call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on August 8, 2025, to discuss the financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on Calumet's website at . Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (844) 695-5524. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of Calumet's website, under the events and presentations section and will remain available for at least 90 days.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "will," "may," "intend," "believe," "expect," "outlook," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "should," "could," "would," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The statements discussed in this press release that are not purely historical data are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding (i) demand for finished products in markets we serve, (ii) our expectation regarding our business outlook and cash flows, including with respect to the Montana Renewables business and our plans to de-leverage our balance sheet, (iii) our expectation that the Department of Energy facility will enable Montana Renewables to complete the MaxSAFTM construction on time and on budget, (iv) our ability to achieve the strategic and other objectives relating to the sale of the Royal Purple® industrial business, (v) the expected redemption of a portion of the outstanding 2026 Notes, (vi) our expectation regarding anticipated capital expenditures and strategic initiatives and (vii) our ability to meet our financial commitments, debt service obligations, debt instrument covenants, contingencies and anticipated capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our current expectations for future sales and operating results are based on our forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisition or disposition transactions. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include: the overall demand for specialty products, fuels, renewable fuels and other refined products; the level of foreign and domestic production of crude oil and refined products; our ability to produce specialty products, fuel products, and renewable fuel products that meet our customers' unique and precise specifications; the marketing of alternative and competing products; the impact of fluctuations and rapid increases or decreases in crude oil and crack spread prices, including the resulting impact on our liquidity; the results of our hedging and other risk management activities; our ability to comply with financial covenants contained in our debt instruments; the availability of, and our ability to consummate, acquisition or combination opportunities and the impact of any completed acquisitions; labor relations; our access to capital to fund expansions, acquisitions and our working capital needs and our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms; successful integration and future performance of acquired assets, businesses or third-party product supply and processing relationships; our ability to timely and effectively integrate the operations of acquired businesses or assets, particularly those in new geographic areas or in new lines of business; environmental liabilities or events that are not covered by an indemnity, insurance or existing reserves; maintenance of our credit ratings and ability to receive open credit lines from our suppliers; demand for various grades of crude oil and resulting changes in pricing conditions; fluctuations in refinery capacity; our ability to access sufficient crude oil supply through long-term or month-to-month evergreen contracts and on the spot market; the effects of competition; continued creditworthiness of, and performance by, counterparties; the impact of current and future laws, rulings and governmental regulations, including guidance related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; the costs of complying with the Renewable Fuel Standard, including the prices paid for renewable identification numbers ("RINs"); our ability to sell, and the prices received for, PTCs; shortages or cost increases of power supplies, natural gas, materials or labor; hurricane or other weather interference with business operations; our ability to access the debt and equity markets; accidents or other unscheduled shutdowns; and general economic, market, business or political conditions, including inflationary pressures, instability in financial institutions, general economic slowdown or a recession, political tensions, conflicts and war (such as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and their regional and global ramifications).

For additional information regarding factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. Certain public statements made by us and our representatives on the date hereof may also contain forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures to analyze operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include performance measures along with certain key operating metrics.

We use the following financial performance measures:

EBITDA: We define EBITDA for any period as net income (loss) plus interest expense (including amortization of debt issuance costs), income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We believe net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA for any period as: EBITDA adjusted for (a) impairment; (b) unrealized gains and losses from mark to market accounting for hedging activities; (c) realized gains and losses under derivative instruments excluded from the determination of net income (loss); (d) non-cash equity-based compensation expense and other non-cash items (excluding items such as accruals of cash expenses in a future period or amortization of a prepaid cash expense) that were deducted in computing net income (loss); (e) debt refinancing fees, extinguishment costs, premiums and penalties; (f) any net gain or loss realized in connection with an asset sale that was deducted in computing net income (loss); (g) amortization of turnaround costs; (h) LCM inventory adjustments; (i) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (j) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (k) RINs incurrence expense; and (l) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of gain or loss, or revenue or expense.

We define Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes for any period as Adjusted EBITDA plus the notional value of Production Tax Credits, less the difference between the notional value of any Production Tax Credits sold and the amount realized from such sales.

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin for any period as Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by Specialty Products and Solutions segment sales.

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Specialty Products and Solutions segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) RINs incurrence expense; and (f) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of revenue or cost of sales.

Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Performance Brands segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) RINs incurrence expense; and (f) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of revenue or cost of sales.

Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss): We define Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) for any period as Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss) excluding the impact of (a) LCM inventory adjustments; (b) the impact of liquidation of inventory layers calculated using the LIFO method; (c) RINs mark-to-market adjustments; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) RINs incurrence expense; and (f) all extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items of revenue or cost of sales.

The definition of Adjusted EBITDA that is presented in this press release is similar to the calculation of (i) "Consolidated Cash Flow" contained in the indentures governing our 11.0% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), our 8.125% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes"), each series of our 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), and our 9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Secured Notes") and (ii) "Consolidated EBITDA" contained in the credit agreement governing our revolving credit facility. We are required to report Consolidated Cash Flow to the holders of our 2026 Notes, 2027 Notes, 2028 Notes, and 2029 Secured Notes and Consolidated EBITDA to the lenders under our revolving credit facility, and these measures are used by them to determine our compliance with certain covenants governing those debt instruments. Please see our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for additional details regarding the covenants governing our debt instruments.

These non-GAAP measures are used as supplemental financial measures by our management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, to assess:



the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;

the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs and support our indebtedness;

our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing or capital structure;

the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities; and our operating performance excluding the non-cash impact of LCM and LIFO inventory adjustments, RINs mark-to-market adjustments, RINs incurrence expense, and depreciation and amortization.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to analysts and investors, as they exclude transactions not related to our core cash operating activities and provide metrics to analyze our ability to fund our capital requirements and to pay interest on our debt obligations. We believe that excluding these transactions allows investors to meaningfully analyze trends and performance of our core cash operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) should not be considered alternatives to Net income (loss), Operating income (loss), Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, gross profit (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In evaluating our performance as measured by EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) management recognizes and considers the limitations of these measurements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes do not reflect our liabilities for the payment of income taxes, interest expense or other obligations such as capital expenditures. Accordingly, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) are only a few of several measurements that management utilizes. Moreover, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes, and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) in the same manner. Please see the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for tables that present reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes to Net income (loss), our most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure; and segment Adjusted gross profit (loss) to segment gross profit (loss), our most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure.

CALUMET, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share/unit and per share/unit data) ‌



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales

$ 1,026.6

$ 1,133.7

$ 2,020.5

$ 2,139.5 Cost of sales



1,070.2



1,069.9



2,145.5



1,997.2 Gross profit (loss)



(43.6)



63.8



(125.0)



142.3 Operating costs and expenses:























Selling



12.2



15.1



24.5



28.8 General and administrative



41.1



37.5



53.2



60.8 Gain on sale of business



-



-



(62.2)



- Other operating expense



4.1



5.0



9.2



10.2 Operating income (loss)



(101.0)



6.2



(149.7)



42.5 Other income (expense):























Interest expense



(52.9)



(56.8)



(111.4)



(117.6) Debt extinguishment costs



(0.1)



(0.1)



(47.7)



(0.3) Gain (loss) on derivative

instruments



4.3



11.3



(2.9)



(5.6) Other income



2.0



0.8



2.4



1.0 Total other expense



(46.7)



(44.8)



(159.6)



(122.5) Net loss before income taxes



(147.7)



(38.6)



(309.3)



(80.0) Income tax expense



0.2



0.5



0.6



0.7 Net loss

$ (147.9)

$ (39.1)

$ (309.9)

$ (80.7) Allocation of net loss to partners:























Net loss attributable to partners







$ (39.1)







$ (80.7) Less:























General partners' interest in net

loss









(0.8)









(1.6) Net loss available to limited

partners







$ (38.3)







$ (79.1) Earnings per share / Limited

partners' interest net loss per unit:























Basic and diluted

$ (1.70)

$ (0.48)

$ (3.58)

$ (0.98) Weighted average number of

common shares / limited partner

units outstanding:























Basic and diluted



86,797,123



80,555,587



86,613,896



80,453,995

CALUMET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share/unit data) ‌



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS

(Unaudited)



Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 110.6

$ 38.1 Restricted cash



80.0



7.8 Accounts receivable, net:











Trade, less allowance for credit losses of $1.3 million and $1.1 million,

respectively



271.1



241.7 Other



34.8



36.4





305.9



278.1 Inventories



370.5



416.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



28.8



25.7 Total current assets



895.8



766.0 Property, plant and equipment, net



1,387.7



1,438.8 Other noncurrent assets, net



492.9



553.4 Total assets

$ 2,776.4

$ 2,758.2 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 279.3

$ 320.8 Accrued interest payable



47.7



45.4 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits



57.8



94.7 Obligations under inventory financing agreements



-



32.0 Current portion of RINs obligation



457.0



245.4 Other current liabilities



102.4



89.8 Current portion of long-term debt



231.8



35.5 Total current liabilities



1,176.0



863.6 Other long-term liabilities



259.0



296.2 Long-term debt, less current portion



2,105.5



2,064.7 Total liabilities

$ 3,540.5

$ 3,224.5 Commitments and contingencies











Redeemable noncontrolling interest

$ 245.6

$ 245.6 Stockholders' equity:











Common stock: par value $0.01 per share, 700,000,000 shares authorized, and

86,659,413 and 85,950,493 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively.

$ 0.9

$ 0.9 Additional paid-in capital



837.5



825.4 Warrants: 2,000,000 warrants issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024.



7.8



7.8 Accumulated deficit



(1,848.9)



(1,539.0) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7.0)



(7.0) Total stockholders' equity



(1,009.7)



(711.9) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,776.4

$ 2,758.2

CALUMET, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) ‌



Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024





Operating activities











Net loss

$ (309.9)

$ (80.7) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Non-cash RINs (gain) expense



211.6



(44.4) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments



(7.1)



14.6 Other non-cash activities



42.0



84.5 Changes in assets and liabilities



(44.6)



(1.5) Net cash used in operating activities

$ (108.0)

$ (27.5) Investing activities











Additions to property, plant and equipment



(31.2)



(35.0) Proceeds from sale of business



95.4



- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ 64.2

$ (35.0) Financing activities











Proceeds from borrowings - revolving credit facility



1,357.7



1,077.7 Repayments of borrowings - revolving credit facility



(1,435.9)



(899.3) Proceeds from borrowings - MRL revolving credit agreement



26.6



32.0 Repayments of borrowings - MRL revolving credit agreement



(26.6)



(38.6) Proceeds from borrowings - senior notes



100.0



200.0 Repayments of borrowings - senior notes



(150.0)



(229.0) Proceeds from inventory financing



192.9



408.1 Payments on inventory financing



(213.3)



(462.6) Proceeds from DOE Loan



781.8



- Proceeds from other financing obligations



40.0



- Repayments of borrowings - MRL Asset Financing Arrangements



(368.0)



- Repayments of borrowings - MRL Term Loan Credit Agreement



(73.7)



- Payments on other financing obligations



(43.0)



(25.9) Net cash provided by financing activities

$ 188.5

$ 62.4 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 144.7

$ (0.1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

$ 45.9

$ 14.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 190.6

$ 14.6 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 110.6

$ 7.0 Restricted cash

$ 80.0

$ 7.6 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities











Non-cash property, plant and equipment additions

$ 24.1

$ 26.1

CALUMET, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH TAX ATTRIBUTES (In millions) ‌



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(Unaudited) ‌













Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, Adjusted

EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax

Attributes:























Net loss

$ (147.9)

$ (39.1)

$ (309.9)

$ (80.7) Add:























Interest expense



52.9



56.8



111.4



117.6 Depreciation and amortization



36.7



36.4



73.8



72.4 Income tax expense



0.2



0.5



0.6



0.7 EBITDA

$ (58.1)

$ 54.6

$ (124.1)

$ 110.0 Add:























LCM / LIFO gain

$ (1.9)

$ (9.5)

$ (2.0)

$ (0.5) Unrealized gain on derivative instruments



(7.0)



(3.0)



(7.1)



(38.7) Debt extinguishment costs



0.1



0.1



47.7



0.3 Amortization of turnaround costs



11.2



9.5



20.8



18.9 Gain on sale of business



-



-



(62.2)



- RINs incurrence expense



15.3



8.0



45.7



14.5 RINs mark-to-market (gain) loss



79.1



12.2



165.9



(58.9) Equity-based compensation and other items



10.1



4.7



(3.4)



(2.6) Other non-recurring (income) expenses (1)



4.2



(0.8)



7.4



60.0 Noncontrolling interest adjustments



2.1



(1.0)



4.5



(0.1) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 55.1

$ 74.8

$ 93.2

$ 102.9 Tax attributes (2)



21.4



-



38.3



- Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes

$ 76.5

$ 74.8

$ 131.5

$ 102.9













(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, other non-recurring expenses included a $51.7 million realized loss on derivatives related to the embedded derivatives for our inventory financing arrangements.



(2) Tax attribute amounts reflect 100% of the notional value of Production Tax Credits generated for each respective period presented. The PTCs can be realized by applying the credits to the Company's tax expense or sold in a secondary market at a discounted rate expected to be in the range of 5% to 10%. A full valuation allowance was recognized on the PTCs to reflect Management's position that it is more likely than not the PTCs will be realized despite market and political uncertainty and the delay in final rule making regarding PTC treatment.

CALUMET, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS RECONCILIATION OF MONTANA/RENEWABLES SEGMENT NET INCOME (LOSS) TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH TAX ATTRIBUTES (In millions) ‌



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(In Millions)



(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Montana/Renewables Segment Net

loss to Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Segment

Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes:























Montana/Renewables Segment Net loss

$ (74.9)

$ (23.7)

$ (228.3)

$ (77.6) Add:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 28.2

$ 25.4

$ 56.1

$ 50.8 LCM / LIFO (gain) loss



(6.3)



(10.0)



(7.0)



2.4 Interest expense



15.1



16.0



33.4



33.0 Debt extinguishment costs



-



-



47.6



- RINs incurrence expense



3.3



1.1



11.4



2.2 RINs mark-to-market (gain) loss



23.7



3.8



49.8



(19.4) Other non-recurring (income) expenses



3.7



(2.9)



8.2



4.0 Equity-based compensation and other items



-



-



5.6



- Noncontrolling interest adjustments



2.1



(1.0)



4.5



(0.1) Montana/Renewables Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ (5.1)

$ 8.7

$ (18.7)

$ (4.7) Tax attributes (1)



21.4



-



38.3



- Montana/Renewables Segment Adjusted EBITDA with

Tax Attributes

$ 16.3

$ 8.7

$ 19.6

$ (4.7)













(1) Tax attribute amounts reflect 100% of the notional value of Production Tax Credits generated for each respective period presented. The PTCs can be realized by applying the credits to the Company's tax expense or sold in a secondary market at a discounted rate expected to be in the range of 5% to 10%. A full valuation allowance was recognized on the PTCs to reflect Management's position that it is more likely than not the PTCs will be realized despite market and political uncertainty and the delay in final rule making regarding PTC treatment.

CALUMET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) TO SEGMENT ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In millions, except per barrel data) ‌



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024





(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Segment Gross Profit (Loss) to Segment

Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss):

























Specialty Products and Solution segment gross profit (loss)

$ (14.9)

$ 39.1

$ (48.9)

$ 124.4

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss



4.9



0.7



4.2



(2.9)

RINs incurrence expense



12.0



6.9



34.3



12.3

RINs mark to market (gain) loss



55.4



8.4



116.1



(39.5)

Depreciation and amortization



18.2



17.8



34.8



35.4

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross

profit

$ 75.6

$ 72.9

$ 140.5

$ 129.7

‌

























Performance Brands segment gross profit

$ 22.1

$ 25.1

$ 44.3

$ 47.4

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss



(0.5)



(0.3)



0.8



(0.1)

Depreciation and amortization



0.7



0.6



1.4



1.3

Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit

$ 22.3

$ 25.4

$ 46.5

$ 48.6

‌

























Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss)

$ (50.8)

$ (0.4)

$ (120.4)

$ (29.5)

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss



(6.3)



(10.0)



(7.0)



2.4

Loss on firm purchase commitments



-



-



-



8.5

RINs incurrence expense



3.3



1.1



11.4



2.2

RINs mark to market (gain) loss



23.7



3.8



49.8



(19.4)

Depreciation and amortization



28.1



25.4



56.0



50.8

Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss)

$ (2.0)

$ 19.9

$ (10.2)

$ 15.0

‌

























Reported Specialty Products and Solutions segment gross

profit (loss) per barrel

$ (2.72)

$ 6.71

$ (4.51)

$ 11.07

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel



0.90



0.12



0.39



(0.26)

RINs incurrence expense per barrel



2.19



1.19



3.16



1.09

RINs mark to market (gain) loss per barrel



10.12



1.44



10.70



(3.52)

Depreciation and amortization per barrel



3.32



3.05



3.21



3.16

Specialty Products and Solutions segment Adjusted gross

profit per barrel

$ 13.81

$ 12.51

$ 12.95

$ 11.54

‌

























Reported Performance Brands segment gross profit per barrel

$ 138.99

$ 141.01

$ 141.53

$ 147.20

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel



(3.14)



(1.69)



2.56



(0.31)

Depreciation and amortization per barrel



4.40



3.38



4.47



4.04

Performance Brands segment Adjusted gross profit per barrel

$ 140.25

$ 142.70

$ 148.56

$ 150.93

‌

























Reported Montana/Renewables segment gross profit (loss)

per barrel

$ (20.78)

$ (0.18)

$ (26.07)

$ (6.92)

LCM/LIFO inventory (gain) loss per barrel



(2.58)



(4.54)



(1.52)



0.56

Loss on firm purchase commitments per barrel



-



-



-



2.00

RINs incurrence expense per barrel



1.35



0.49



2.47



0.52

RINs mark to market (gain) loss per barrel



9.69



1.72



10.78



(4.55)

Depreciation and amortization per barrel



11.50



11.53



12.13



11.91

Montana/Renewables segment Adjusted gross profit (loss)

per barrel

$ (0.82)

$ 9.02

$ (2.21)

$ 3.52

‌

























Specialty Products and Solutions Adjusted EBITDA

$ 66.8

$ 72.7

$ 123.1

$ 119.9

Specialty Products and Solutions sales



627.9



746.2



1,278.0



1,427.8

Specialty Products and Solutions Adjusted EBITDA margin



10.6 %

9.7 %

9.6 %

8.4 %

