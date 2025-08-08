Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Market Forecast 2024-2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Devices Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2025 to 2032. This surge is driven by rising COPD prevalence due to factors like tobacco smoking and air pollution, increased awareness, early diagnosis, and innovative product development. Key devices include inhalers and nebulizers. North America leads with high COPD rates and active market players. Key market players include Koninklijke Philips, Omron Healthcare, and Novartis. Challenges include regulatory hurdles and environmental concerns.

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) treatment devices market is set for significant growth, projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.35% from 2025 to 2032.

This is largely driven by an increase in COPD cases, attributed to factors such as aging populations and rising air pollution. Improved awareness and screening programs are facilitating early diagnosis, thereby increasing the demand for effective treatment solutions like inhalers, oxygen concentrators, and nebulizers.

Key industry players are focusing on product innovation to introduce portable, smart devices that offer greater convenience for home-based care. Recent innovations, such as Medline's Hudson RCI TurboMist nebulizer, emphasize faster medication delivery. This trend towards user-friendly, efficient devices is expected to boost market demand.

Environmental concerns and stringent regulatory approvals for these devices may pose challenges. However, advancements such as MediPharm Labs' cannabis metered-dose inhalers tailored for European and UK markets illustrate ongoing product diversification.

In terms of segmentation, metered dose inhalers represent a substantial market share due to their efficacy in delivering precise doses directly to the lungs. Product launches, like those by MediPharm Labs Corp. in 2025, are catalyzing growth within this segment.

The North American market is anticipated to lead the global landscape in 2024, fueled by high COPD prevalence and key industry players' presence. Factors such as high smoking rates and exposure to harmful environmental substances further drive the demand for COPD treatment devices in this region. The introduction of FDA-approved treatments like Ohtuvayre by Verona Pharma illustrates the continuous advancements occurring in the sector.

Key market players include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Aerogen, GF Health Products, Inc., among others. Recent developments like Aptar Pharma's HeroTracker Sense highlight the movement towards digital health solutions, enhancing the functionality of traditional devices.



Lupin Pharmaceuticals introduced generic Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder in the U.S. market, expanding affordable treatment options.

Novartis' acquisition of Coalesce Product Development Limited strengthens their device portfolio, enhancing inhalation device offerings. Aptar Pharma's HeroTracker Sense transforms standard inhalers into connected health devices, broadening the scope of respiratory care.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Report Introduction



1.1. Scope of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation 1.3. Market Assumption

2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Executive Summary

2.1. Market at Glance

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis



4.1. The United States

4.2. Europe

4.3. Japan 4.4. China

5. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Key Factors Analysis



5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Restraints and Challenges 5.3. Market Opportunities

6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3. Threat of New Entrants

6.4. Threat of Substitutes 6.5. Competitive Rivalry

7. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Assessment



7.1. By Product Type

7.2. By End-User 7.3. By Geography

8. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

Companies Featured



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Aerogen

GF Health Products, Inc.

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

Trudell Medical International

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Lupin

Zydus Cadila

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Terumo Corporation

Cipla Inc.

Microlife Corporation

Honsun

Promed Technology Co. Limited

HELTMAN Medikal A.S.

Pneuma Respiratory Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900