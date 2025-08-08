INVITATION TO DFDS Q2 2025 CONFERENCE CALL
|INVESTOR NEWS no. 23 - 8 August 2025
DFDS expects to publish the Q2 2025 report on 20 August 2025 at around 07:30 CET.
Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karen Boesen, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.
Conference call
Date: 20 August 2025
Time: 10:00 CET
Registration: Register ahead of the call via this link . Access code is mailed
after registration.
Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link .
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,500 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
Attachment
-
DFDS_NO_23_08_08_2025_Q2_CONFERENCE_CALL
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment