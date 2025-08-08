NWTN And Changer Forge Strategic Partnership, To Enable Middle East's First Stablecoin Solution For Smart Manufacturing And Mobility

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN ), a UAE-backed technology company specializing in smart mobility, intelligent manufacturing, and smart contract solutions, today announced a strategic memorandum of understanding with UAE-based digital finance provider Changer. Under this initiative, NWTN strives to become the first manufacturing enterprise in the Middle East to support stablecoin-enabled transactions. This collaboration aligns with the "We The UAE 2031" national vision's objectives to accelerate digital transformation, enhance financial inclusion, and strengthen the UAE's position as a global fintech hub. By integrating stablecoin technology into manufacturing and mobility ecosystems, NWTN aims to advance blockchain adoption and deliver globally competitive digital solutions for regional enterprises.

Integrated Framework for Next-Gen Digital Financial Infrastructure

The partnership leverages Changer's regulated digital asset custody, conversion, and escrow services alongside NWTN's expertise in smart mobility and manufacturing. It will establish a commercial platform integrating stablecoins to bridge traditional industries with blockchain technology across three domains:

: NWTN will implement stablecoin solutions for vehicle purchases and leasing services in Middle Eastern markets. Customers may use compliant digital assets for transactions, with smart contracts enhancing transparency and reducing cross-border costs.: The companies will explore blockchain applications for digital asset management and supply chain finance. Stablecoin-enabled equipment procurement and settlement processes aim to optimize capital efficiency while automating order execution via smart contracts.: Following Changer's ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market) regulatory framework, the partners will drive blockchain integration for digital asset and supply chain finance, enabling stablecoin solutions for equipment procurement and automating business processes via programmable smart contracts.

Fortifying Trust: Next-Level Compliance and Security for Investor Assurance

NWTN will implement Changer's advanced security suite-including encrypted asset storage, multi-signature wallets, and continuous monitoring-and fully align with ADGM and FSRA requirements. Both organizations will enforce robust KYC/AML procedures to ensure transparent and compliant operations.

NWTN and Changer also plan to explore real world asset tokenization (e.g. industrial equipment, real estate etc. ) to facilitate fractional ownership for global investors. This initiative seeks to attract international capital to the UAE's innovation economy through NWTN's manufacturing network and Changer's digital asset infrastructure.

Wang Hao, CFA, Senior Executive Officer of Changer, said: "NWTN's industrial technological capability pairs seamlessly with Changer's regulated digital asset platform. Our shared vision will advance the UAE's financial ecosystem by offering secure, compliant and innovative digital finance solutions."

Benjamin Zhai, CEO of NWTN, commented: "This partnership represents a critical step in our transition toward technology-driven manufacturing. Integrating stablecoins across mobility, production, and contracts will enhance industry standards and deliver sustainable value."

About Changer

Changer (ADGM Registration No.: 13101) is an Abu Dhabi-based digital asset custodian licensed as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

About NWTN Inc.

NWTN (Nasdaq: NWTN ), a UAE-headquartered global smart technology company, focuses on smart mobility, advanced manufacturing, and blockchain solutions. The company is transitioning to the corporate name robo Inc.

*This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from expectations. Refer to NWTN's SEC filings for details.*

SOURCE NWTN Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED