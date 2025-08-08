Smart Gas Meter Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 With Apator, Diehl Stiftung, Honeywell International, Itron, And Landis+Gyr Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|207
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|2.49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|4.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Digitalization of Distribution Grids and Optimization of Network Operations Benefits of Deploying Ami Increasing Investments in Smart Grid Technologies to Measure and Analyze Data
Restraints
- Concerns Pertaining to Data Privacy & Security and Consumer Health High Upfront Cost for Smart Gas Infrastructure
Opportunities
- Emphasis on Smart Grid Initiatives and Modernization of Gas Networks Integration of Ai into Smart Gas Meter Operations
Challenges
- Complications Associated with Integration of Devices
Value Chain Analysis
- Hardware & Software Providers/Suppliers Chipset & Communication Module Manufacturers/Assemblers Distributors and Buyers End-Users and Post-Sales Services
Company Profiles
- Apator S.A. Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg Honeywell International Inc. Itron Inc. Landis+Gyr Sensus (Xylem) Edmi Limited Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd Dongfa (Group) Raychem Rpg Private Limited Chint Group Zenner International GmbH & Co. Kg Master Meter Inc. Aclara Technologies Wasion Holdings International Aichitokeidenki Corporation Pietro Fiorentini S.P.A. Secure Meters Ltd. Fujitsu Sagemcom Adya Smart Metering Ultan Technologies Powercom Discovergy GmbH Sns Technosys
Global Smart Gas Meter Market
