Café Mesra Starts Brewing With New PR Agency In Malaysia

Café Mesra Starts Brewing With New PR Agency In Malaysia
The retainer is valid for 12 months and is renewable for an additional year., it added. Additionally, there was no incumbent agency involved as Café Mesra is a relatively new brand, born during the pandemic.
“Partnering with Mad Hat Asia is part of our bigger vision to launch Café Mesra's presence in the digital space. We were looking for a team that understands how to create real, relevant connections with our audience - and we look forward to rolling out exciting initiatives this year together,” said Tan Kim Tai, manager, promotion and trade marketing department for Mesra Retail & Cafe.
"From conversations with the client, we believe we were selected for our experience in building consumer lifestyle brands and our ability to craft engaging, relevant, and high-impact digital storytelling. Café Mesra was looking for a partner who could translate its warm, community-first spirit into the digital realm-and our creative approach made us the right fit," said Mad Hat Asia.
The agency launched Café Mesra on social media in May 2025 across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Since launch, it has crafted a mix of social content and on-ground initiatives to drive awareness and attract new audiences-ranging from trending TikTok videos to driving more awareness about Café Mesra's story and offerings.
Together with Café Mesra, the agency will be introducing the brand to a wider digital audience across Malaysia. This includes launching its social media presence, activating brand narratives through PR, and executing a series of integrated initiatives that will bring the“mesra” spirit to life across various touchpoints.
"We've recently launched the price reduction initiative whereby in a time when most prices are going up, we're bringing our prices down in our commitment to our loyal customers," added Mad Hat Asia.
“We're genuinely excited to be partnering with Café Mesra, especially at this impactful juncture of launching their social media presence across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. It's a meaningful step for the brand - signalling their focus on connecting more deeply and directly with the community they've quietly built since their pandemic-era beginnings. We (Mad Hat Asia) thrive when we work with client partners who are all in on creating real, relatable and resonant connections - and who aren't afraid to show up with heart and a huge dose of humour,” added Kim Chew, social media lead at Mad Hat Asia.
