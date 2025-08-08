Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KT Global School Hosts CBSE East Zone Cricket Selection

2025-08-08 05:16:43
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) KT Global School in Khordha has become an epicenter for aspiring cricketers, hosting the CBSE East Zone Cricket Cluster Selection for the 2025-2026 session.

This five-day event, overseen by Joint Secretary of Sports Jyoti Nanda, which brought together over 850 talented students from 57 schools across the East Zone, all competing for a spot on the regional team.

The inaugural ceremony was organised on 6th August and was a grand display of sportsmanship and school spirit. Chief Guest of the occasion Shri Siddharth Shankar Rout, CEO of KT Global School, presided over the event, with Mr. Pravanjan Mallik as the Guest of Honour.

The ceremony featured a spirited march past, inspiring speeches, and a captivating cultural program. Principal Dr Rinku Sarangi delivered a heartfelt welcome address, expressing the school's pride in hosting the prestigious tournament.

Designated selectors Farhan ur Rahman and Reema Thakur, along with observer Afzal Ahmad, praised the school for its outstanding arrangements and top-tier facilities, noting the school's dedication to sports and holistic education.
KT Global School, which strongly emphasizes athletic development, and sportsmanship as a life skill and week being considers hosting this event a testament to its commitment to excellence. The tournament has extended the students a unique opportunity to witness high-level competition and learn invaluable life lessons like team spirit, discipline, and determination. The entire school community has united to ensure a successful and memorable experience for all participants, setting a new benchmark for sporting events in the region.
The champion team from the East Zone will go on to represent their region at the CBSE Nationals, which will be held in Greater Noida in October.

