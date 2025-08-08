GCC Toys Market Size To Surpass USD 3.9 Billion By 2033: Key Trends & Insights

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC toys market size reached USD 1.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 3.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during 2025-2033. The GCC toys market is driven by rising disposable incomes, growing demand for educational and STEM toys, and the expansion of e-commerce platforms.

Market size (2024): USD 1.4 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 3.9 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 11.1%

Growing demand for educational, STEM, and eco-friendly toys, with e-commerce and AR/VR integration reshaping purchasing habits.

Rising disposable incomes, young population growth, and increasing focus on child development fuel GCC toys market expansion. Educational and STEM toys lead, driven by parental emphasis on learning and skill development.

How Is AI Transforming the Toys Market in GCC?



AI-powered toys like smart dolls and robots are boosting engagement, with 75% of GCC retailers adopting them for personalized play experiences.

Government initiatives, like UAE's AI Strategy, fund toy innovation, with $100 million invested in AI-driven product development hubs.

Companies like Hasbro are launching AI-integrated toys, with 60% of new releases featuring voice recognition for interactive storytelling.

AI analytics help toy firms predict trends, with 80% of GCC manufacturers using data to design culturally relevant products. Smart toys with AI enhance learning, with 70% of GCC parents reporting improved cognitive skills in kids using them.

GCC Toys Market Trends and Drivers



Young Population : High birth rates in GCC increase demand for toys, especially for children under 10.

Rising Disposable Incomes : Economic growth enables higher spending on non-essential items like toys, fueling market expansion.

Educational and STEM Toys : Parents prioritize toys promoting science, technology, engineering, and math skills for child development.

E-commerce Growth : Online platforms like Teela provide convenient access to diverse toys, driving sales. Licensing Agreements : Partnerships with brands like Mattel bring popular characters, enhancing market appeal.

GCC Toys Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Action Figures

Building Sets

Dolls

Games and Puzzles

Sports and Outdoor Toys

Plush

Age Group Insights:



Up to 5 years

5 to 10 years
Above 10 years

Sales Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

Online Stores

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait
Bahrain

Recent News and Developments in GCC Toys Market



February 2024: The GCC toys market sees a surge in demand for educational and STEM-focused toys, with parents prioritizing products that enhance cognitive and motor skills, driven by increased awareness of early childhood development. Leading distributors like Toy Triangle and retailers like Toys R Us report a 20% rise in sales of coding kits and science-based games.

July 2023: Immersive technologies like AR and VR are integrated into toys, creating interactive play experiences. Major retailers in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with NVIDIA, launch AI-driven toys that adapt to children's preferences, boosting engagement by 15% in pilot programs. February 2024: E-commerce platforms like Teela expand toy accessibility, with online sales accounting for 30% of the GCC toys market. Investments in digital retail and licensing agreements with global brands like Gigantosaurus drive a 25% increase in online toy purchases.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

