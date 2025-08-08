Qatari Students Shine At 2025 International Biology Olympiad In Philippines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A student team representing the State of Qatar recently achieved a remarkable milestone, with their scientific project ranking among the top ten projects at the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO 36).

The competition was hosted in the city of Quezon, Philippines, from July 20 to 27, 2025, with participation from 77 countries, aiming to promote innovation and excellence in biological sciences.

The Qatari team, representing the country in this prestigious global platform for assessing students' skills across various fields of biology, included: Jassim Fahad Al-Mutawa from Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, Aisha Ahmed Al-Hashemi from Al Maha Academy for Girls, Tuqa Mohammed Al-Dulaimi from Al-Ab Secondary School for Girls, and Omar Firas Qabbaqibi from International School of Choueifat.

The Qatari project stood out for its use of Systemic Thinking, which enabled the students to present a comprehensive and innovative vision for solving scientific problems in a unique way.

This achievement reflects the significant progress of Qatari students in specialised sciences and their ability to compete strongly in global competitions.

This marks Qatar's sixth participation in the International Biology Olympiad. In previous editions, the team secured honourable results: Iran, Hungary, and Portugal – winning three gold medals and an honourable mention, Armenia – earning an honourable mention, United Arab Emirates – winning a bronze medal and an honourable mention, Kazakhstan – winning a bronze medal and an honourable mention.

The next edition of the International Biology Olympiad (IBO 37) is scheduled to take place in the Republic of Lithuania during 2025–2026, where the Qatari team aims to continue their journey of excellence and achieve new accomplishments.

This achievement reflects the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's commitment to supporting students' participation in international competitions and its ongoing efforts to provide an educational environment that fosters scientific excellence - aligned with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a knowledge-based society and empower national talent to compete and lead on a global scale.