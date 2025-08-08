UDC Wins Two Prestigious Awards At 2025 International Safety Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a testament to its steadfast commitment to the highest standards of health and safety, United Development Company (UDC) has won two prestigious honors at the 2025 International Safety Awards, presented by the British Safety Council, in recognition of its flagship developments: The Pearl and Gewan Islands.

UDC earned the Distinction Award for its Gewan Island development and the Merit Award for The Pearl Island, joining a select group of global organizations recognized among more than 900 participants from around the world, including Europe, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Singapore, and others.

This achievement highlights UDC's ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of safety as a fundamental pillar of its operations. Over recent years, the company has launched several pioneering occupational health and safety initiatives, including the development of advanced training and prevention policies, implementation of cutting-edge safety monitoring systems across its worksites.

Commenting on the recognition, Yasser Al-Jaidah, President & Chief Executive Officer of UDC, stated:“We are proud to receive this international recognition, which reflects our deep commitment to implementing the highest standards of health and safety across all our developments. It also reinforces our continuous efforts

to create safe, sustainable

work environments and communities, in alignment with our strategic vision and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

These awards reaffirm UDC's prominent position as a leader in the real estate development sector, both locally and internationally. The company continues to invest in smart infrastructure, integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, and elevate the quality of life across its projects. The Pearl and Gewan Islands stand as vibrant examples of integrated, modern communities that embody innovation, safety, and sustainability.

UDC remains dedicated to embedding these values throughout every stage of planning, execution, and operation, solidifying its reputation as a responsible and forwardthinking developer, and underscoring its vital role in supporting Qatar's vision for building sustainable cities with an enhanced quality of life.