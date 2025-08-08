LS Adjourned Briefly Amid Oppn Ruckus After Paying Tributes To Satypal Malik, Remembering 'Quit India' Heroes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned until noon on Friday due to ongoing disruptions by opposition members during Question Hour, despite tributes to the departed and appeals for decorum from Speaker Om Birla.

As the day's proceedings commenced, Speaker Birla announced the passing of former Governor and veteran politician Satpal Malik. Members across party lines observed a moment of silence and paid rich tributes to his public service.

The House also commemorated the 83rd anniversary of the 'Bharat Chhodo Andolan (Quit India Movement)', which the nation will observe on Saturday. The House commemorated 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi for galvanising the nation for the movement, his call for immediate independence, and paid tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for India's freedom.

However, the atmosphere quickly turned turbulent as Question Hour began.

Opposition MPs raised slogans such as“We want justice” and“Vote ki chori band karo”, drowning out ministerial responses and disrupting the session.

Speaker Birla repeatedly urged members to maintain order, reminding them,“The entire country is watching you. You are responsible for derailing the proceedings every day.”

Amid the din, several MPs attempted to raise pressing constituency issues. Kalicharan Singh (BJP, Chatra) and Rajesh Mishra (BJP, Sidhi) questioned the government on the acute shortage of doctors and health infrastructure gaps.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel responded, though her remarks were largely inaudible due to the commotion.

Utkarsh Verma (SP, Khiri) sought clarity on fertiliser supply in Uttar Pradesh, directing his query to Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD, Bathinda) also flagged the shortage of DAP fertiliser in Punjab.

Other members, including Harish Balyogi (TDP, Amalapuram), Janardan Singh Sigriwal, and Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP, Narsaraopet), attempted to engage with the Minister of Ayush, Pratap Rao Ganpat Rao Jadav, on health-related concerns.

Despite these efforts, the escalating pandemonium forced Speaker Birla to adjourn the House till noon, marking yet another day of disrupted proceedings in the Monsoon Session.