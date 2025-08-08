New Mural Showing Qatari And Haitian Culture Inaugurated At Katara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation – Katara yesterday inaugurated an artistic mural titled“A Cultural Bridge Through Art” at Building 16, opposite the Creativity Square.

The event was attended by Deputy General Manager and Director of Human Resources at Katara, Saif Saad Al-Dosari; along with Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to Qatar, H E Jean-Marie Francois Junior Guillaume as well as a number of individuals interested in cultural and artistic affairs.

This mural, created by Haitian visual artist and designer Olfer Ganthier under the supervision of curator Roxane Ledan, was commissioned by the Haitian Embassy in Qatar as part of a cultural exchange initiative between the two countries. It aligns with Katara's mission to serve as a meeting point for cultures and a bridge for communication between peoples.

Through its rich symbolic elements, the mural presents a visual dialogue between Qatari and Haitian cultures. It features imagery representing icons from both nations: a Qatari falcon at the centre of the mural in tribute to national identity, a Qatari hot air balloon flying above Haiti's Citadelle Laferrière, and a camel walking beside a decorated Haitian“Tap Tap” bus bearing the word“Peace”.

Other symbols represent nature, architecture, and agricultural and cultural exchange between the two countries. This visual diversity reflects Katara's commitment to using art as a tool for building cultural bridges and highlighting human connection through the language of art.

The Haitian Ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Katara for its continued support of art and creativity, praising its leading role in promoting openness to global cultures and offering a Haitian artist the opportunity to represent his country through this symbolic work at one of the region's most prominent cultural hubs.

The artist also expressed his delight in this collaboration, considering the mural a milestone in his artistic journey and a chance to reflect the shared values between Qatar and Haiti.

This project is part of Katara's ongoing mural series aimed at transforming the Cultural Village into an open-air gallery that reflects the diversity and interaction of cultures. It contributes to the foundation's broader goals of nurturing human thought, culture, and creativity, while reinforcing Katara's status as one of the foremost cultural platforms in the region and the world.