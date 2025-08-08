Clara Technologies Engages Social Direct Australia To Expand Global Reach Of Its AI Sales Coaching Platform

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (FSE: 4BH) (WKN: A3E4MS) ("Clara" or the "Company"), an innovator in enterprise-level AI solutions, is pleased to announce it has engaged Social Direct Australia, a Queensland-based digital marketing agency, to lead content development, community engagement, and brand strategy for Sales Buddi, the Company's flagship mobile AI sales coaching platform.

Social Direct operates under The SHP Group Pty Ltd and brings proven experience working with fast-scaling, tech-forward companies across English-speaking markets. This engagement will support the Company's broader goal of expanding organic brand visibility and deepening user engagement as Sales Buddi scales globally.

"This service agreement with Social Direct represents a foundational step in our long-term strategy to establish Sales Buddi as a global coaching solution within the sales enablement ecosystem," said Jonah Hicks, CEO of Clara Technologies. "Their proven experience in building community-driven brand momentum is well aligned with our need to create consistent engagement as we grow our user base."

This initiative complements Clara's recently announced performance marketing campaign with Defiant Digital, forming a layered growth strategy that combines paid user acquisition with high-quality content and consistent brand presence.

Under the terms of the agreement, effective July 23, 2025, Clara Technologies has committed to a monthly service engagement of $1,850 + GST. The scope of services includes:



Full-service social media management

Creation and scheduling of 15 monthly content pieces (across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X), including reels, carousels, image posts, and stories

Competitor and hashtag research

Community engagement and moderation (60 minutes daily)

Monthly strategic planning session (60 minutes) Dedicated account manager for real-time support and execution

The engagement is structured on a month-to-month basis, providing Clara with flexibility to expand or refine the strategy as performance benchmarks evolve.

About Sales Buddi

Sales Buddi is a mobile AI sales coach designed to support sales professionals with real-time strategy, mindset coaching, and post-meeting follow-up planning. Users complete an onboarding process to identify their sales personality, which helps customize their experience within the app. Once active, the platform provides actionable coaching, follow-up prompts, and motivational support tailored to each user's style.

For more information, visit .

About Clara Technologies Corp

Clara Technologies Corp is a forward-thinking enterprise technology company developing AI tools to optimize business performance. Its flagship platform Sales Buddi is designed to transform how companies approach sales training, operational intelligence, and employee development.

For more information about Clara Technologies Corp and Sales Buddi, visit .