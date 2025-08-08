Iran Urges Extraordinary OIC Meeting On Gaza Humanitarian“Catastrophe”

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 8 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, called for convening an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on the ongoing humanitarian“catastrophe” in Gaza, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, yesterday.

He made the request on Wednesday, in a letter addressed to OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting should cover coordination for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, adoption of a united position and practical measures, to stop the“Israeli aggression” and guarantee accountability for it, and the importance of defending the Palestinian people's right, among other issues, it said.

“What is taking place (in Gaza) is not merely a humanitarian crisis, but the systematic annihilation of a civilian population under siege. The scale and severity of the committed crimes necessitate taking immediate and coordinated actions,” Araghchi said in the letter.

He called the circumstances in Gaza a“genocide,” and accused Israel of having“strategic and illegal intention” to reoccupy and fully annex Gaza.

At least 9,752 Palestinians have been killed and 40,004 others injured, since the Zionist Israel renewed its intensive strikes in Gaza on March 18, bringing the total death toll since Oct, 2023, to 61,258, and injuries to 152,045, Gaza-based health authorities said, yesterday.

Four new deaths due to starvation and malnutrition were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll of that kind since Oct, 2023 to 197, including 96 children, authorities said.

On Tuesday, multiple Israeli media reported that, the barbaric Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is set to announce plans to fully occupy Gaza.– NNN-IRNA