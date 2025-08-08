Nearly A Million People Died In Japan Last Year - Can 'Chatgpt Fix' Demographic Crisis, Internet Asks

MENAFN - Live Mint) For the sixth consecutive year, Japan has recorded a drastic fall in population. Official data showed that more than 900,000 people died in 2024 - the biggest drop since 1968. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has described the demographic crisis as“quite an emergency”, vowing to implement family-friendly policies such as free childcare and more flexible working hours.

Birth Rate Hits Record Low

According to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan recorded just 686,061 births - the lowest since records began in 1899 - while nearly 1.6 million people passed away. This means that for every child born, more than two people died.

The tally of foreign nationals residing in Japan, however, was the highest since records began in 2013.

Government Struggles to Reverse the Trend

For years, the government has tried to boost birth rates by offering incentives like housing subsidies and paid parental leave. However, long-standing cultural and economic challenges still stand in the way.

Rising living expenses, low wage growth, and a strict work culture discourage many young people from having children. Women, especially, face traditional gender expectations and often take on the bulk of childcare with little support, the BBC reported.

'Can AI help Japan's Population?'

The report has stirred a buzz on social media, with several expressing concern - and some even suggesting seeking help from AI.

One user wrote:“When you walk in the streets of Japan, you don't see children at all. The population is old and it's really easy to notice it. Sadly, the Japanese are not having children! (I took this picture just last month in Tokyo 🇯🇵)”

Another commented:“Can AI help Japan's population?” tagging @grok.

A third user asked:“Japan is facing a survival challenge. If AI can truly help address the population crisis, it would be one of the clearest proofs of technology's value to humanity. Ask ChatGPT.”

A fourth user commented:“Japan's population decline should open people's eyes. The cost of living in Japan is so high that a normal person cannot live there. We can't blame the working culture alone - economic pressure and stress are causing a decline in birth rates.”