EOS Secures Order For High Energy Laser Weapon System For Counter-Drone Warfare

EOS secures order for High Energy Laser Weapon System

High Energy Laser Weapon System

High Energy Laser Weapon System for counter-drone warfare

EOS (ASX:EOS)

- Dr Andreas Schwer, Chief Executive Officer at EOS

SYMONSTON, AUSTRALIA, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (“EOS”) (ASX: EOS) is pleased to announce that it has secured an order for a drone defence capability using a new 100kW high energy laser technology.

EOS is already a global leader in counter-drone capability using traditional kinetic weapons to bring down drones. The new high energy laser builds on these core competencies and substantially extends them.

The order is valued at €71.4 million (approximately A$125 million) and was placed by a European NATO Member State. It requires production and delivery of capability, as well as spare parts, training and documentation. The world-first export order will be fulfilled during 2025-2028 by EOS in Singapore.

The laser system has undergone testing in close collaboration with customers. The system is mobile, for deployment on a truck. To ensure high performance, the system is supplied with algorithms, threat detection, target acquisition and beam locking systems. The system will be integrated into a multi-layered air defence system as part of the project.

EOS has created this new high energy laser capability to address the critical market need to defend against drone swarm attacks at an economical cost.

Dr Andreas Schwer, Chief Executive Officer at EOS, said:

“In a world of geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing regional tensions, the ability to swiftly and accurately detect, track and defeat drones is paramount. This is the world's first export order for a 100-kilowatt class laser defence system. The order follows extensive and ongoing marketing, sales and customer demonstration activity by the EOS team.

“Our new world-leading laser weapon system has the ability to engage targets instantly. The laser hits the target at the speed of light, unlike a bullet which can take a second or two to get there. The system is very accurate and has a very low cost-per-shot - less than 10 cents per shot.

“The high power level of this system means it can shoot down more drones faster. The system has been designed to shoot down 20 drones per minute.”

The EOS team will be at the DSEI 2025 Defence Exhibition & Trade Show at ExCeL London, from 9-12 September. Our experts will be available to discuss our new high energy laser capability and how layered counter-drone solutions, with multiple types of weapon, are essential to counter rapidly evolving battlefield threats.

Abigail Singleton

Singleton PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EOS secures order for High Energy Laser Weapon System for counter-drone warfare News Provided By Singleton PR August 07, 2025, 15:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry , Business & Economy , Electronics Industry , Military Industry , Science , Technology ...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact