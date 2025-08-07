D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS): 27% Of Surveyed Business Leaders Expect $5M+ ROI From Quantum Optimization Within First Year



Survey by Wakefield Research and D-Wave shows 46% of surveyed business leaders expect $1 million to $5 million ROI from quantum optimization within the first year of adoption.

81% believe they have reached the limits of classical computing's capabilities for optimization.

53% are planning to integrate quantum computing into their workflows, while 27% are considering it.

Quantum optimization is seen as especially valuable in logistics, supply chain, manufacturing, planning and inventory, and R&D. 88% of participants said their organizations would“go above and beyond” for even a 5% improvement in optimization.

A new survey released by D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, suggests that quantum computing is gaining traction as a business tool, particularly for optimization problems. The findings point to a growing belief among surveyed decision-makers that classical computing may no longer be sufficient for the operational challenges they face ( ).

Conducted by Wakefield Research, the survey queried 400 business leaders from North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region in May 2025. Respondents were decision-makers from industries such as logistics, manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, and retail; sectors where optimization is central...

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers - the world's largest - feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: .

