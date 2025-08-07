UAE, Russian Presidents Discuss Regional, International Issues
Moscow: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Russian President HE Vladimir Putin a number of regional and international issues of common concern.
During a meeting held as part of the UAE President's official visit to Russia, the two sides reviewed means to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the economy, trade, energy, and other fields. (QNA)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Kremlin in Moscow on August 7, 2025. (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky / POOL / AFP)
On Thursday, Putin named the UAE as a potential location for an upcoming summit with US counterpart Donald Trump.
"We have many friends who are willing to help us organise such events. One of our friends is the president of the United Arab Emirates," Putin said standing next to UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, adding "it (the UAE) would be one of the quite suitable places". (AFP)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment