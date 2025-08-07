UAE, Russian Presidents Discuss Regional, International Issues

Moscow: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Russian President HE Vladimir Putin a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

During a meeting held as part of the UAE President's official visit to Russia, the two sides reviewed means to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the economy, trade, energy, and other fields. (QNA)

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Kremlin in Moscow on August 7, 2025. (Photo by Alexei Nikolsky / POOL / AFP)

On Thursday, Putin named the UAE as a potential location for an upcoming summit with US counterpart Donald Trump.



"We have many friends who are willing to help us organise such events. One of our friends is the president of the United Arab Emirates," Putin said standing next to UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, adding "it (the UAE) would be one of the quite suitable places". (AFP)