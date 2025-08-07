US To Rewrite Its Past National Climate Reports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump's administration is revising past editions of the nation's premier climate report -- its latest move to undermine the scientific consensus on human-caused global warming.

The decision, announced by Energy Secretary Chris Wright during a CNN appearance Tuesday night, follows the government's revocation of the Endangerment Finding, a scientific determination that underpins a host of regulations aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins why previous editions of the National Climate Assessment were no longer available online, former fracking company CEO Wright responded: "Because we're reviewing them, and we will come out with updated reports on those and with comments on those."



Third-hottest July on record wreaks climate havoc

Pacific microstate sells first passports to fund climate action Summer 2025 already a cavalcade of climate extremes

Read Also

First published in 2000, the National Climate Assessment has long been viewed as a cornerstone of the US government's understanding of climate science, synthesizing input from federal agencies and hundreds of external experts.

Previous editions warned in stark terms of mounting risks to America's economy, infrastructure, and public health if greenhouse gas emissions are not curtailed. But in April, the administration moved to dismiss the hundreds of scientists working on the sixth edition.

Under the Global Change Research Act of 1990, the government is legally obligated to deliver the climate assessment to Congress and the president.

Trump's administration and the Republican-controlled Congress have pressed forward with their pro- fossil fuel agenda -- dismantling clean energy tax credits through the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" and opening more ecologically sensitive lands to drilling.

Last month's proposed revocation of the Endangerment Finding by the Environmental Protection Agency was accompanied by the release of a new climate study from the Department of Energy, authored by climate change contrarians.

The study questioned whether heat records are truly increasing and whether extreme weather is worsening.

It also misrepresented the work of cited climate scientists, according to several who spoke to AFP, and suggested that rising atmospheric carbon dioxide could be a net benefit for agriculture.