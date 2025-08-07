Al Misnad Participates In Women Leaders Forum In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Awaza: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad participated in the Women Leaders Forum, held on the sidelines of the United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, taking place in the city of Awaza, Turkmenistan, with the presence of the Vice President of the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care HE Oguljahan Atabayeva.

In her speech at the forum, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation emphasized that speaking about justice for women anywhere is incomplete without speaking about justice for the women of Gaza, stressing that women in all conflict zones deserve protection, safety, and a peaceful life.

Her Excellency added that she cannot speak about women's rights without referring to the women of Gaza who endure unimaginable suffering, stressing that they are deprived of the most basic human needs, including education, safety, sanitation, and dignity, they face the threat of famine, and their children go to sleep hungry, burdened by trauma, with their childhoods stolen from them.

Her Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar fully understands that empowering women is not merely a matter of justice and fairness, but a fundamental pillar of resilient, inclusive, and sustainable development.

Her Excellency affirmed that women do not wait for an invitation to participate; rather, they are already playing leadership roles across various sectors including government, diplomacy, education, business, and innovation.

Her Excellency explained that Qatar's national strategy was designed to enable women to realize their full potential through progressive policies that ensure protection for mothers, equal pay, pathways to leadership, and work environments that respect and support women.

Her Excellency explained in this context that one of the most inspiring examples of this is the vision of HH Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, whose pioneering work through the foundation has enabled millions of children deprived of education, especially in the least developed countries, to access their right to education, while preserving their dignity and opening new horizons for their future, noting that Her Highness's leadership embodies a profound truth: When women participate in development, entire societies rise.

Her Excellency underscored that nearly half of the population in landlocked developing countries are women, yet for a long time, they have been asked to achieve more with fewer resources.

The time has come to change that, Her Excellency added, stressing that if they are serious about achieving the goals of the Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries, they must invest in women and support their passion, because the future we build with them will be stronger and more prosperous.