Dorothy May Mercer's Exciting Romance Novel,“Pastor B And The Haunted Church: A Christian Mystery Suspense”, Will Be Onlinebookclub's August Book Of The Month, According To President Scott Hughes

MENAFN - GetNews) A thought-provoking tale of faith, redemption, and unraveling mystery which is captivating readers across the globe.

United States - Pastor B and the Haunted Church: A Christian Mystery Suspense, a gripping novel by Dorothy May Mercer, will be OnlineBookClub's official Book of the Month for August 2025. The novel combines elements of Christian fiction, mystery, and suspense. It follows Reverend Alan“Pastor B” Burke as he is assigned to his final pastorate at the River Heights Church, a once-thriving community church which now faces an uncertain future. As Pastor B attempts to restore the church, he confronts not only the challenges of modern life but also the ghosts of its past, uncovering secrets that could change the course of his ministry and his life.







Scott Hughes, President and Founder of OnlineBookClub, expressed his excitement about the selection, stating: "Pastor B and the Haunted Church captures the heart of faith, redemption, and mystery. Dorothy May Mercer has expertly woven a story that is as heartwarming as it is suspenseful. It is a rare find in Christian fiction that offers so much in terms of mystery and soul-searching, and we're thrilled to present it as our Book of the Month for August."

Mercer's novel is drawing widespread praise for its relatable characters, captivating storyline, and thought-provoking themes of forgiveness, love, and faith. With an emotional depth that resonates with both Christian and non-Christian readers alike, Pastor B and the Haunted Church explores timeless values through a contemporary lens. The book's seamless blend of historical intrigue and modern-day challenges offers a fresh take on the genre, making it a must-read for fans of Christian suspense and mystery.

In response to the honor, Dorothy May Mercer shared: "I'm truly humbled and honored to have Pastor B and the Haunted Church selected as OnlineBookClub's Book of the Month. This story is very close to my heart, as it speaks to the power of faith, forgiveness, and community. I'm so excited to see readers engaging with Pastor B's journey and the mysterious history of River Heights Church. I hope it inspires deep reflection and discussion about how we face our own challenges with faith and courage."

OnlineBookClub has set up a special discussion forum for readers to engage with Mercer and explore the themes of the book. Readers are encouraged to join the conversation, share their thoughts, and ask questions about the novel's intriguing plot and memorable characters.

Scott Hughes added: "We invite all of our members to participate in the forum discussion. Dorothy's writing is compelling and thought-provoking, and this book is sure to spark great conversations within our community."

Readers can join the conversation and contribute to the discussion on the OnlineBookClub forum here:

Pastor B and the Haunted Church: A Christian Mystery Suspense is available for purchase in eBook, paperback, and Audible formats.

About Dorothy May Mercer

Dorothy May Mercer is a prolific author, entrepreneur, and retired musician with a passion for storytelling. She is a recipient of the prestigious Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, and has published over 23 books across various genres, including Christian fiction, mystery, romance, and non-fiction. She has a deep understanding of both the spiritual and the everyday struggles people face, and her works provide a mix of inspiration and intrigue.







About OnlineBookClub

OnlineBookClub is a thriving online community that brings together readers from around the world to discuss, review, and celebrate literature of all genres. With a passion for fostering meaningful conversations around books, OnlineBookClub offers a platform for bibliophiles to connect, engage, and share their love for reading.