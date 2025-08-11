COT Report: Speculators Slash Commodity Longs To 11-Month Low, Gold Remains Dominant Saxo Bank

Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy, Saxo Bank

In the week to August 5, several major developments drove positioning changes across key commodities. Trump's abrupt reversal on copper tariffs triggered a 22% slump in New York prices, prompting funds to halve their HG copper net long. In energy, OPEC+'s continued production increases-potentially into a softening demand period-pressured crude oil, while fading tightness in the diesel market led to long liquidation in London and New York from recent three-year highs.

Grains remained under pressure as favourable U.S., European, and Black Sea weather maintained strong crop prospects, reinforcing elevated speculative short positions across wheat, corn, and soybeans. Notably, soybean futures jumped 2.5% in early Monday trade after Trump urged China to quadruple U.S. soy purchases as part of efforts to cut its trade deficit with China. As of late July, US government data showed China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, had yet to book any cargoes for the upcoming season that starts in September as tensions between the two sides linger.

Overall, managed money accounts engaged in broad-based selling, with most of the 27 major commodity futures tracked seeing net reductions. The combined net long fell to an 11-month low of 540,000 contracts, valued at USD 107 billion. More than half of this nominal value came from gold's 161,811-contract net long-which, in contrast to the broader trend, rose 13% last week as a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report and potential dovish shift from the FOMC boosted September rate-cut expectations.

Despite emerging signs of the recent dollar recovery had run out of steam, speculators extended their recent buying spree to six leading to a considerable amount of further dollar short-covering. Overall, the gross USD short versus eight IMM forex futures slumped by 38% to USD 7.1 billion, the lowest belief in a weaker dollar since April, with selling seen across all eight except the Mexican peso, and led by JPY, EUR and not least GBP after the net short jumped to near a three-year high. Another extreme emerged in AUD where the net short reached an 18-month high.