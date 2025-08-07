Zelensky Says All Partners Understand Who Must Act To End War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a video address , according to Ukrinform.

"All partners understand who must take steps to end this war. This is Russia's war, this is Russia's aggression, and it is Russia that must agree to a ceasefire and to real diplomacy that can guarantee peace. Ukraine has clear support, and I am very grateful to all partners for that. Everyone also agrees that Russia's war against Ukraine is a war in Europe and against Europe. All decisions that will be made to end this war and to guarantee security really concern all of Europe, not just one country," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine is negotiating with European leaders regarding meetings in order to agree on all positions, adding that a number of such meetings are already being planned.

The head of state announced a conversation between the security advisers of Ukraine, European countries, and a representative of the United States.

"There will be a representative of President Trump there. All the details will be discussed. We really need coordinated and well-thought-out approaches in diplomacy," Zelensky said.

In addition, the President of Ukraine will hold another conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 7, Volodymyr Zelensky held a series of talks and meetings with the President of France, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, the Prime Minister of Albania, the President of the European Commission, and the Managing Director of the IMF.