Austrian Volunteer Sells House And Car, Says He Will Live In Ukraine After War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Pollack, who initially transported humanitarian aid and now teaches tactical medicine to soldiers of the 93rd Brigade, said this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“Each of us foreign volunteers has already sold everything we had. I sold my car in 2022, and later my house. It wasn't a big house, but it was enough to continue. I now have nothing left in Austria except a few people who are important to me, whom I will visit for the rest of my life,” Pollack said.

According to him, his Austrian friends and family had different reactions to his volunteering and helping Ukrainians, which he started doing right after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm no longer in touch with a lot of people I used to be friends with. Especially those who I have to explain to over and over again why I'm here. I don't want to explain it anymore. Either people understand it or they don't. Those who still don't understand what we are doing here and why will never understand, no matter how much you talk to them," Pollack emphasized.

He added that this is also one of the reasons why, after the end of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, he will not be able to live in Austria:“I will have to explain over and over again why I was here in the first place. In Ukraine, I don't have to explain anything. Here, I am one of millions. Here, everyone understands why I am here.”

When asked if he will stay in Ukraine, the Austrian answers unequivocally:“I will stay. That's for sure.”

In the interview, Pollack also talked about how and why he got a tattoo with the coat of arms of Ukraine and the inscriptions“Glory to Ukraine!” and“Glory to the heroes!”

s from 72 countries serve in Armed Forces of Ukrain

"In 2022, I brought insulin to Zaporizhzhia for civilians who were supposed to deliver it further into the occupied territories to help people with diabetes. Some of them were killed. They were stopped by Russian soldiers, who forced everyone to get out of the car and undress. Those who had many or large tattoos were shot. The Russians said,“Azov, Nazi” because of the tattoos. But they were just civilians who wanted to deliver insulin. That's when I said to myself: if the Russians ever catch me, at least let them have a reason to kill me. That's why I now have tattoos that say“Glory to Ukraine!” and“Glory to the heroes!” said the Austrian volunteer.

As reported by Ukrinform, Austrian Markus Pollack traveled a total of about 140,000 kilometers during the first nine months of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, delivering medical and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.