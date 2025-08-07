Cal Hutson Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Flip The Script” Book Co-Authored With Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Cal Hutson

GRAIN VALLEY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script” co-authored by Cal Hutson, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon's Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Cal's chapter, "The Opportunity to Fail." Cal's story

is a powerful testament to how failure can become the foundation for unexpected growth and leadership. His journey reveals how owning mistakes, embracing reinvention, and prioritizing human connection can turn even the hardest setbacks into life-shaping opportunities.



Meet Cal Hutson:

Cal Hutson didn't set out to become an entrepreneur-but when opportunity knocked in 2007, he answered. What began as an unexpected pivot soon evolved into a dynamic career building and leading businesses across multiple industries, including sign language interpreting, equal access captioning, and assisted living.



With a background in Communication Studies from the University of Missouri–Kansas City (UMKC), Cal combines academic insight with hands-on leadership experience. His approach blends innovation, operational excellence, and a strong emphasis on team collaboration. He has founded and scaled several successful companies by staying focused on efficiency, adaptability, and developing talent from within.



Cal believes that lasting business success comes not just from vision, but from resilience. His leadership style prioritizes mentorship, accountability, and continuous growth-values that have shaped high-performing teams and sustainable operations across every venture he touches. Whether implementing new technologies or optimizing day-to-day workflows, Cal remains closely involved in both strategy and execution, always seeking new ways to stay ahead in a constantly evolving business landscape.



Beyond the boardroom, Cal is a family man and lifelong learner. He's an avid baseball fan, a determined (though self-proclaimed struggling) guitar player, and an enthusiastic reader of personal development books. At home, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Malonda, and their three theatre-loving children.



As he continues to grow his entrepreneurial portfolio, Cal remains committed to building organizations that create meaningful impact-for employees, customers, and communities alike.

