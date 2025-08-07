Shanyn Kay Stewart Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Flip The Script” Book Co-Authored With Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Shanyn Kay Stewart

LAMBERTVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script” co-authored by Shanyn Kay Stewart, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon's Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Shanyn's chapter, "Raising the Dead." Drawing from a life a life-altering moment, she connects her ability to "raise the dead" to the high-stakes world of business negotiations, showing how empathy, emotional intelligence, and inner resolve can resurrect stalled conversations, fractured relationships, and seemingly hopeless situations.



Meet Shanyn Kay Stewart:

Shanyn Kay Stewart combines tax strategy, business leadership, and bold faith to help entrepreneurs build wealth, protect legacy, and operate from a place of purpose. A nationally recognized tax expert, author, and business advisor, she has spent decades guiding clients through advanced tax planning, financial transformation, and mindset mastery.



An IRS Enrolled Agent with a deep understanding of tax law and strategic business growth, Shanyn brings a unique blend of technical expertise and intuitive leadership to her work. Before entering the financial world, she served as an American Baptist pastor-an experience that continues to shape her values and client relationships today. Her background infuses every interaction with compassion, clarity, and conviction.



Known for her no-nonsense approach and unapologetic authenticity, Shanyn has earned a reputation as a powerful voice in the world of entrepreneurship. Whether she's leading tax strategy sessions or inspiring audiences from the stage, she's driven by one mission: to help others rise above limitations and lead with intention.



Her book, Raising the Dead, is a bold invitation for readers to reignite their purpose and take action, blending storytelling, spiritual depth, and practical tools for transformation.



Through her speaking, coaching, and consulting work, Shanyn continues to equip business owners with the strategies-and mindset-they need to thrive.



She currently resides in Michigan, where she balances her business ventures and speaking engagements with family, travel, and a life lived boldly.



Connect with Shanyn Kay Stewart:

Email: ...

Website:

Website:

To order your copy of“Flip the Script” please visit HERE .

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.