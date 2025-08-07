BREAKING: Openai Launches Chatgpt-5 Here's What's Changed

OpenAI on Thursday announced the launch of ChatGPT-5 with CEO Sam Altman saying that GPT-5 is a“major upgrade” over GPT-4 and a“significant step” in the company's path to AGI.

OpenAI's ChatGPT-5 debut follows its ChatGPT Agent reveal from two weeks ago. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company was in the 'extremely bullish' zone amid 'high' levels of chatter.

Altman said that while ChatGPT-3 may have been like talking to a“high school student” and GPT-4 more like a“college student”, ChatGPT-5 was like communicating with an“expert.”“With GPT-5, it's like talking to an expert, a legitimate PhD-level expert in anything, any area you need, on demand, that can help you with whatever your goals are,” he said during the livestream explained that GPT-5 was capable of writing an entire computer program from scratch.“We think this idea of software on demand is going to be one of the defining characteristics of the GPT-5 era,” he said, adding that GPT-5 can help people plan a party, better understand their health, and perform other tasks.“This is an incredible superpower on demand,” he said.

While explaining the updates, one of the team members said that a key area of focus for OpenAI with GPT-5 was improving reliability and being accurate with facts. He also said that it has specifically focused on reliability in health.

The team announced that one can ask GPT-5 to“think harder” or“more precisely” in the actual prompt. Users will also be able to see GPT-5's thought process while it's answering the prompt.

Altman had earlier said that“something big was coming” on Friday, which most assumed to mean the launch of ChatGPT-5. However, OpenAI announced a“Live5tream” earlier on Thursday.

It's unclear whether the launch was brought forward or if there may be another announcement on cards come Friday. The official announcement comes after GitHub accidentally announced OpenAI's new range of GPT-5 models on Wednesday. According to The Verge, a now-deleted GitHub blog post revealed that GPT-5 would be available in four different versions and offers“major improvements in reasoning, code quality, and user experience.”

Those four model variants, according to Github, were GPT-5, GPT-5-mini, GPT-5 nano, and GPT-chat. The report also cited an archived version which said that GPT-5 will have“enhanced agentic capabilities” and can handle“complex coding tasks with minimal prompting.”

