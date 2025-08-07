'This Looks Better Than Miami': US Youtuber Amazed By Gurugram's Cyber Hub
“This looks like America... actually, even better than some places in America,” he says in the now-viral clip, while panning the camera around high-end restaurants and shopping outlets.Also Read | Viral video: Street-food vendor's 'oil hack' shocks social media
The YouTuber particularly pointed out international chains like Chilli's and other well-known brands, praising the overall cleanliness and design of the space. He noted how Cyber Hub challenges stereotypical perceptions some people may have about Indian cities.
“India is not all slums, overpopulation, and trash. Sure, there's some air pollution, but look at this place,” he says.“They've got everything you could ask for. You're sleeping on India!”
He even drew comparisons to Miami, saying Cyber Hub was“cleaner and more visually appealing” than some parts of the popular American beach city.Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 trailer: Salman brings 'democracy' in house: 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar'
In his Instagram caption, he wrote:“Dirty, polluted India has a CLEAN shopping outlet that looks better than Miami. Did you know India had this?”
The video, though enthusiastically delivered, has drawn a mix of reactions online. While many viewers appreciated the positive spotlight on urban India, others called out the contrast drawn with outdated stereotypes.
A user wrote,“India is way beautiful than you think except a few over crowded places in cities due to large population.”Also Read | OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: Altman teases LIVE5TREAM; what to expect
Another user wrote,“Finally an foreigner with good budget.”
“Bro is at a place where oxygen is rarely found ( Delhi/Gurugram),” the third wrote on Instagram.
Cyber Hub, known for its premium dining options, event spaces, and proximity to major corporate offices, has long been a popular spot for both professionals and visitors.
