Zelensky Speaks With Albanian PM

2025-08-07 03:08:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Telegram .

“I had a good conversation with the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama. I briefly updated him on the situation at the front and in diplomacy. We are working with all our partners to end this war and stop the killings as soon as possible,” Zelensky noted.

The parties discussed preparations for meetings at major international venues.

“These will be special formats of engagement with partners. We will do everything to protect our people.” Zelensky noted.

He thanked Albania for unwavering support for Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about his recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as discussions with other European leaders.

