New York, NY - August 7, 2025 - As AI becomes the engine of innovation across financial services, Drexel Morgan Advisors is leading the way in fueling that momentum with record-setting capital raises for next-gen fintech ventures. The firm has emerged as a key player in matching AI-driven fintech founders with the capital they need to scale breakthrough technologies-ranging from intelligent fraud detection to real-time transaction systems and adaptive banking platforms.

“In 2025, AI isn't an edge-it's the new foundation for fintech,” said Jonathan Drexel , Senior Managing Partner.“Our role is to help founders with serious potential move fast, raise smart, and partner with investors who see the long-term vision.”

Drexel Morgan's proven model combines deep tech sector fluency with global capital relationships. The firm has now advised on more than $1.2 billion in transactions , with notable success in early-stage AI companies. Their founder-first approach includes rigorous research, investor alignment, and a speed-to-close that often lands funding in under three weeks.

Recent standout mandates include capital raises for AI fintech startups developing advanced biometric verification tools and neural-based authentication software-technologies that will define security and UX in the next generation of banking.

Drexel Morgan's transparent, performance-driven pricing-with modest retainers between $20K and $50K -has made them the go-to partner for startups wary of high upfront costs. With a 60%+ follow-on rate , the results speak for themselves.

As global capital flows return with strength (up 19% in Q4 2024 ), and regulations such as PSD3 and the EU AI Act reshape the landscape, Drexel Morgan's insight and agility continue to give clients an edge.

About Drexel Morgan Advisors

Drexel Morgan Advisors is a strategic capital advisory firm specializing in AI, fintech, healthtech, climate, energy, and SaaS. With deep domain expertise and access to over 450 institutional investors , the firm supports early-stage founders from strategy to close.

