What Is Liposomal Vitamin C? ONS & FSMP Guide

Modern supplements promise more than ever, yet many nutrients break down before your body can use them. SINOFN Health harnesses liposomal technology to protect vitamins like vitamin C in tiny phospholipid spheres-so they glide through digestion intact and deliver maximum potency.

How Liposomes Work



They encapsulate water-soluble nutrients at their core or embed fat-soluble compounds in their lipid layers.

When liposomes reach the small intestine, their membranes fuse with gut-cell walls, releasing the nutrient payload directly into circulation. This fusion bypasses many digestive hurdles-acid, enzymes and transporter limits-so more of the active ingredient reaches its target.

Key Advantages of Liposomal Delivery

Superior Stability Phospholipid encapsulation shields delicate vitamins from oxidation, heat and light damage.

Enhanced Bioavailability Clinical studies show liposomal supplements can double or triple blood-level uptake compared to standard tablets.

Targeted Release Advanced formulations can be tailored for slow release or organ-specific delivery, optimizing support where it's needed most.

Gentler on Digestion The lipid envelope minimizes gastrointestinal discomfort, even at higher doses.

Bringing Liposomal Power into FSMP ONS

When clinical nutrition meets advanced delivery, patients benefit from both macro-nourishment and micro-targeted support. SINOFN Health now offers a line of Foods for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) oral nutritional supplements (ONS) infused with liposomal vitamins and antioxidants. Each formula is engineered to satisfy energy and protein requirements while ensuring superior absorption of key micro-nutrients.

What Are FSMP ONS?

FSMP ONS are scientifically formulated liquids, semi-solids or powders designed for patients with specific medical or metabolic conditions that impede adequate nutrition from regular diets. Under healthcare supervision, they:



Provide complete or supplementary macro- and micronutrients

Address malnutrition, elevated protein needs, wound healing, or digestive impairments Comply with EU FSMP regulations and national standards

Adding liposomal encapsulation to these blends elevates their efficacy by protecting sensitive vitamins through the digestive tract and delivering them directly to cells.

Why Liposomal FSMP ONS?

Enhanced Macro- and Micro-nutrition A balanced 250 mL serving delivers calories, protein and carbs, plus liposomes packed with vitamin C, glutathione or B12-bridging the gap between quantity and quality.

Superior Absorption Phospholipid spheres shield active ingredients from stomach acid and enzyme degradation, raising bioavailability above 80 %.

Targeted Clinical Support Customizable blends for wound-care, oncology nutrition, renal support or immune modulation allow precise nutritional therapy.

Gentle Tolerance Lipid envelopes reduce gastrointestinal side effects often seen with high-dose vitamins in conventional ONS.

Beyond Vitamin C: SINOFN's Liposomal Lineup