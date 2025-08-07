What Is Liposomal Vitamin C? ONS & FSMP Guide
|Liposomal Glutathione
|Cellular antioxidant defense
|Liposomal B12
|Improved energy production and mood
|Liposomal Curcumin
|Enhanced anti-inflammatory support
|Liposomal CoQ10
|Cardiovascular health and vitality
How to Incorporate SINOFN FSMP ONS
Prescribe under HCP guidance
Start at 1–2 servings per day, titrate to target intake
Administer at room temperature, shake well before use
Store unopened bottles in a cool, dark place; refrigerate after opening and consume within 24 hours
Quality, Safety and Compliance
Manufactured in GMP-certified facilities
Third-party testing for heavy metals, microbial limits and liposome integrity
Full compliance with FSMP labeling and registration requirements
Conclusion
Liposomal delivery is more than a buzzword-it's a proven way to get the most from your supplements. By mimicking your own cell membranes, liposomes protect nutrients, boost absorption and support gentle digestion. SINOFN Health's liposomal vitamin C liquid brings these benefits together in one easy, effective formula.
Ready to elevate clinical nutrition? Explore the complete SINOFN FSMP ONS portfolio and request a brochure. Partner with us to deliver evidence-based, liposomal-enhanced oral nutrition solutions that redefine patient outcomes.
