Bayan Sadagah: From Emergency Unit Nurse To Nurturing Saudi Women's Football Dream Khaleej Times

Amid the dazzling display of stars in Saudi Arabian football following Cristiano Ronaldo's multi-million-dollar move to Al Nassr in early 2023, you can be forgiven for not paying attention to a quiet revolution taking place in women's football at the heart of the Gulf Kingdom.

Unlike the star-studded Saudi Pro League, the Saudi Women's Premier League is not grabbing eyeballs. But the women's league, launched in 2022, just months before the Ronaldo-inspired influx of global stars in the SPL, is drawing young girls to football.

Part of the country's Vision 2030 project, women's football is gaining a foothold in the desert with the 10-team SWPL inspiring the young generation to come out and play what Pele called 'the beautiful game'.

Leading the Saudi 'joga bonito' is Bayan Sadagah. The 30-year-old midfielder is a leader on the field - she captains Al-Ittihad, her club team in SWPL and the Saudi women's national team.

Remarkably, it was not the Ronaldos or the Peles that inspired Sadagah to play football. Rather, it was the free spirit of the barefoot street footballers in her country that tugged at her heartstrings.

During an interview with Khaleej Times, the former nurse opened up about her journey from the emergency ward of a hospital to the sporting stage and how the 2034 Fifa World Cup could also be a game-changer for women's football in her country.

Q: As a female footballer and the captain of the national team, how important is your role in the context of Saudi's vision for the future?

A: Being a female Saudi footballer and a captain is truly an honour I carry with pride. Sometimes it takes a moment to fully grasp that we're not just witnessing change - we are living the shift. We're part of a powerful vision that's breaking boundaries and redefining what's possible for women in sport. I don't take that lightly. My role goes far beyond leading on the field - it's about setting an example, representing progress, and hopefully inspiring young girls across the country to believe in their dreams too.

Q: You started as an emergency unit nurse at a hospital. Can you tell our readers more about your early life?

A: Yes, I worked as a nurse in the emergency department of a hospital in Jeddah, my hometown. It was one of the most intense and humbling experiences of my life. Emergency rooms are high-pressure environments - you have to think fast, stay composed, and be fully present for people in some of their worst moments.

That experience shaped me. It taught me discipline, resilience, and how to stay calm in chaos - all of which translate directly onto the football field. Whether it's a tough match or a critical moment, I know how to lead under pressure and stay focused.

Q: What is your first memory of watching football?

A: I remember watching football on TV with my family - the energy, the passion, the drama. It was something we all shared, especially with my sisters. But honestly, what stuck with me most were the street games, sometimes even barefoot, where it just felt free and raw. That's when I truly fell in love with it.

Q: Who were your first football heroes?

A: I was inspired by the magic of Messi, the genius of Iniesta, and the artistry of Zidane and Ronaldinho. And by Marta's flair, leadership, and the way she carried herself was a huge inspiration. I always admired those who made the game look effortless, even though you knew how much work went into every touch.

Q: But how easy or difficult was it to convince your family that you wanted to become a professional footballer?

A: My family has been supportive since day one. And once they saw how serious I was - the discipline, the sacrifices, the consistency - their support only grew bigger. It was a gradual shift, and now they're fully on board and proud of the journey.

Q: And since you are a full-time footballer now, how has their support been?

A: Alhamdulillah, it's been incredible. They've seen how much football has shaped me - not just physically, but also emotionally and mentally. They come to games, travel when they can, ask about training, watch our matches - their support means everything.

Q: Since the time you started playing seriously, do you see more girls in Saudi wanting to play football?

A: Absolutely. The growth has been huge. When I started, there were barely any pathways. Now we have girls joining academies and regional training centres (RTCs), playing in schools and participating in tournaments, watching us on the field and saying,“ I want to be like her”. Some even wear our names on their jerseys. That's powerful. And it keeps growing every year.

Q: Can you tell us about the Saudi Women's Football League?

A: The league has made huge strides in just a few years. We started with eight teams, and now we have 10 in the Premier League. The quality, professionalism, and visibility have all improved. Most players are Saudi nationals, and we've welcomed international players as well.

I believe the league has the potential to attract top global talent, just like the men's league. The infrastructure is improving, and the ambition is there. I truly believe all we need to get there is time.

Q: Saudi Arabia is hosting the 2034 Fifa World Cup. That's such a big moment. Do you think it will make a big positive change?

A: Definitely. Hosting the World Cup is massive, not just for football, but for the country's image, culture, and opportunities as a whole. It'll inspire a new generation of boys and girls to dream bigger, and it will push development at every level of the game, from grassroots to pro.

Q: Do you also hope to see Saudi Arabia hosting the Women's World Cup in the future?

A: Of course. That would be a dream. And honestly, it's not as far off as it might've once seemed. With the way things are evolving, I wouldn't be surprised to see it happen within the next couple of decades. It would be a proud, powerful moment.

Q: As captain of the Saudi national team, what are the goals? Do you see a possibility of qualifying for the Asian Cup in the next 7–8 years?

A: That's definitely a long-term goal. We made our international debut in 2022, so we're still building - but we're building fast. The talent is there, the hunger is real, and we have more support than ever before. I truly believe we can reach the Asian Cup within the next 7–8 years, if not sooner. But beyond that, we're building a legacy, and that is something future generations can look back on with pride.

Q: As a female athlete, who are your role models or heroes in life?

A: My mom, without a doubt. Her strength, patience, and resilience have shaped me. She's been my quiet anchor.

Athletically, Serena Williams has been a huge inspiration - not just for what she achieved, but how she did it: with grace, power, and a refusal to back down. She opened doors for so many others.

Q: Other than football, what do you like doing?

A: I love going to the beach, gardening, having a good cup of coffee, music, and cooking. I also love spending time with friends and living new experiences. And I still have a soft spot for healthcare - once a nurse, always a nurse, in some way.