'Entire UAE With Me': Emirati Woman Bikes From Dubai To Iraq On Self-Discovery Journey

Eight days, one motorcycle and a journey from Dubai to Iraq. That is how Emirati Fatima Al Loghani went on a journey of self-discovery.

The trip was neither for leisure nor for work. During her travels, she represented the identity of an Emirati woman, while gaining a deeper understanding of the UAE's significance to other countries.

Al Loghani, a mother of two daughters aged 17 and 13, told Khaleej Times, "I found myself reflecting on my past, asking myself: What have I done in my life? I've given so much to others, but I've given myself nothing, despite my achievements."

Amid this reflection, a long-held dream from her childhood resurfaced: riding a motorcycle.

Journeys

At the age of 46, Al Loghani embarked on three journeys on her motorcycle. Her first journey began in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq. From there, she continued her trip to Croatia, passing through Turkey and Serbia, in an exploratory experience that combined challenge and cultural knowledge.

After returning to the UAE, she decided to embark on another trip through the Balkans to pursue her passion for road travel further.

Her adventures did not stop there; she continued her travels to Italy and then Germany, on routes that varied between breathtaking European landscapes and profound human experiences.

Each trip she travelled served as a self-reflection mirror, and each road taken posed a new question.

"Every journey had a highlight: the first journey was about self-discovery, where I isolated myself with my bike. The second journey involved starting to socialise with people, while in the third journey, I realised that if I were not an Emirati woman, I could not have achieved all this. I understood that I was not traveling alone; the entire UAE was with me," said AlLoghani.

Al Loghani, who resides in Sharjah, belongs to a large family of 21 siblings. In such a large environment, it was difficult for an individual to be noticed or stand out. Still, she managed to distinguish herself through academic excellence. "It was difficult to stand out among my siblings, but I excelled in my studies, which later opened doors for me," she noted.

She studied Information Technology (IT) and began her career in the oil sector. After several years of work, she married a Danish man who played a significant role in supporting her and developing her personality, particularly in decision-making. She noted that he was a supportive partner for her choices and ambitions.

One of the most impactful moments for Fatima was when her daughter called her during one of her trips and said, "Mom, I am so proud of you. I've told my friends you're travelling on a bike, and I am truly proud of what you are doing."

Al Loghani reflects on this moment, saying, "Hearing this from my daughter gave me a deep sense of comfort and happiness."

Planning the trips

Despite travelling alone, Al Loghani set clear boundaries in her interactions with other riders on the road. She was not seeking companionship, but rather inner peace. "On the road, I always lived in a silent conversation between me and my God. That made me feel at ease and happy," she said.

She was careful to plan each day of her trip meticulously to avoid being caught off guard by road conditions or nighttime. "I would arrange my daily schedule so that by nightfall, I'd be in a hotel; I never continued riding in the dark."

Challenges

Al Loghani's journeys were not without difficulties; one of the challenges was that she was stopped multiple times at country checkpoints.

Despite achieving independence, Fatima believes that freedom must be exercised with awareness. "Today, Emirati women have freedom, but there is always groundwork they must know, their principles and Emirati morals. This is the foundation they stand on and represent their country with."

Although she does not know exactly what goal she is striving for, it suffices for her that she has found happiness and peace on the road, in riding her motorcycle, and in the silence that transforms into internal dialogue. She says, "This is what keeps me going on my journeys."

Beyond her motorcycle, Al Loghani founded an Emirati company called 'Born 2 Localize' to employ Emiratis and utilise their competencies and skills in ways that align with suitable job opportunities.