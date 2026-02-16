Azerbaijan Exports $2.4 Million Worth Of Goods To Armenia In Past Month

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In January of this year, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $2.404 million to Armenia, according to data from the State Customs Committee, AzerNEWS reports.

The development marks a notable continuation of the easing of trade and transit restrictions between the two countries.

Earlier, on October 21, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev announced during a joint press statement with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. He noted that the first such transit shipment involved the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

Energy exports have played a significant role in the recent trade figures.

On December 18, Azerbaijan's state oil company, SOCAR, delivered 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

Further shipments followed in early January 2026. On January 9, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo - transported in 48 railway wagons - was dispatched to Armenia. The shipment included 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

Two days later, on January 11, an additional train consisting of 18 wagons carrying 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline was sent to Armenia.

The steady flow of fuel and other goods highlights the gradual normalization of trade channels and reflects a broader shift toward pragmatic economic engagement in the region. Observers note that continued transit and energy supplies could contribute to greater economic interdependence and regional stability, provided that political dialogue between the sides progresses in parallel.

Further data from the State Customs Committee is expected to clarify whether this upward trend in bilateral trade will continue in the coming months.