Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe Attacked Again Gangster Goldy Dhillon Takes Responsibility
If the reports are to be believed, 6 rounds of bullets were fired at the cafe located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road.
According to the reports, as the Surrey Police arrived at the scene for investigation, they found shattered glass and damaged windows.
Gangster Goldy Dhillon, who claims to be affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Claiming responsibility for the attack, Goldy wrote on social media: "Jai Shree Ram. Sat Shree Akaal, Ram Ram to all brothers. The firing that took place today at Kapil Sharma's 'Kaps Caf' in Surrey has been claimed by Goldy Dhillon, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang."
"We called him [possibly the target], but he did not answer the call, so we had to take this action. If he still does not respond, then we will take another action soon, this time in Mumbai."
However, the motive behind the attack has not been revealed till now.
Refreshing your memory, the newly opened Kap's café in Canada was attacked on July 10 as well. Going by the reports, at least nine rounds were fired at the cafe. However, no one was injured in the attack.
Harjeet Singh Laddi, also known as 'Laddi Khalistani', an operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) claimed responsibility for the primary attack on Kapil's cafe.
Using social media, Laddi stated that the attack was done in response to the remarks made about the Nihang Sikhs' attire during a television show hosted by Kapil.
Co-managed by Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath, Kap's cafe received a positive response from customers.
