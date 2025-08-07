403
Overall Pass Rate Of 2025 Tawjihi Exam Reaches 62.5%
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 7 (Petra)-- Muhammad Shehadeh, the Director of the Ministry of Education's Examinations and Testing Department, announced that the 2025 General Secondary Education Certificate Examination had a 62.5% overall pass rate. Out of the 189,675 pupils who took the test, 118,635 passed, he explained.
Shehadeh said the pass rate for ordinary students in the scientific stream was 70.8%, while the proportion in the literary stream was 54.4%, at a press conference Thursday night to reveal the results. 68.8% of students passed the Sharia stream, 61.9% passed the industrial stream, 65.7% passed the agricultural stream, 61.9% passed the hotel stream, and 67.9% passed the home economics stream.
He also mentioned that 10,866 students, or 65% of the total, were successful in the vocational route, while 76,847 students, or 62.4% of the total, were successful in the academic track. Regarding private study students, there were 27,277 successful students in the academic track, or 62.4% of the total, and 3,645 successful students in the vocational track, or 60.3% of the total.
