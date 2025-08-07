3M Unveils“Shimmering Victory” In Honor Of 2024 3M Open Champion Jhonattan Vegas

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

In a display of artistic innovation and athletic homage, 3M unveiled "Shimmering Victory,” a captivating art installation honoring the 2024 3M Open Champion, Jhonattan Vegas.

Created by the renowned Minnesota artist Jimmy Longoria , this unique piece seamlessly blends the worlds of sport and art, capturing the essence of Vegas's triumph.

Longoria, known for his bold style and community-driven work, used scrap 3M materials to create "Shimmering Victory," including 3M FASARATM Glass Finishes, 3M Dichroic Glass Finishes, and 3M ScotchliteTM Reflective Film. The upcycled result is a vibrant silhouette that shifts and gleams with every change in perspective, beautifully capturing the movement, energy and brilliance of Vegas's championship victory.

Vegas, the Venezuelan golf sensation, clinched the 2024 3M Open title after a masterful performance, solidifying his status as a presence on the PGA Tour and marking a significant milestone in his career. "Shimmering Victory" stands as a vibrant tribute to his achievement and the inspiration he provides both on and off the course.

"The beauty of this artwork lies in its dynamic nature. The color transforms as you move and view it from different angles, which is a testament to the 3M materials used," explained Longoria. "It's all about perspective, a feature made possible by the innovative use of 3M FASARA Glass Finishes, 3M Dichroic Glass Finishes, and 3M ScotchliteTM Reflective Film."

Longoria is also the founder of Mentoring Peace Through Art , an initiative that champions the transformative power of creativity to connect and uplift communities.

His influential artwork is featured in prominent collections nationwide, including those of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.