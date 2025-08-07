3M Unveils“Shimmering Victory” In Honor Of 2024 3M Open Champion Jhonattan Vegas
In a display of artistic innovation and athletic homage, 3M unveiled "Shimmering Victory,” a captivating art installation honoring the 2024 3M Open Champion, Jhonattan Vegas.
Created by the renowned Minnesota artist Jimmy Longoria , this unique piece seamlessly blends the worlds of sport and art, capturing the essence of Vegas's triumph.
Longoria, known for his bold style and community-driven work, used scrap 3M materials to create "Shimmering Victory," including 3M FASARATM Glass Finishes, 3M Dichroic Glass Finishes, and 3M ScotchliteTM Reflective Film. The upcycled result is a vibrant silhouette that shifts and gleams with every change in perspective, beautifully capturing the movement, energy and brilliance of Vegas's championship victory.
Vegas, the Venezuelan golf sensation, clinched the 2024 3M Open title after a masterful performance, solidifying his status as a presence on the PGA Tour and marking a significant milestone in his career. "Shimmering Victory" stands as a vibrant tribute to his achievement and the inspiration he provides both on and off the course.
"The beauty of this artwork lies in its dynamic nature. The color transforms as you move and view it from different angles, which is a testament to the 3M materials used," explained Longoria. "It's all about perspective, a feature made possible by the innovative use of 3M FASARA Glass Finishes, 3M Dichroic Glass Finishes, and 3M ScotchliteTM Reflective Film."
Longoria is also the founder of Mentoring Peace Through Art , an initiative that champions the transformative power of creativity to connect and uplift communities.
His influential artwork is featured in prominent collections nationwide, including those of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment