Firstenergy Foundation Powers Hope For Marion County Flood Victims With $10,000 United Way Grant

Jim Myers, President, West Virginia and Maryland : "The damage from the severe flash flooding in June was devastating for many of our Mon Power customers in Marion County and hit close to home for our employees in Fairmont. We know that recovering from such a loss is not easy. Through the FirstEnergy Foundation's donation to the Tygart Valley United Way, we hope to help light a path for flood victims as they rebuild."

Community Recovers After Massive Cleanup

On Sunday, June 15, up to three inches of rain fell quickly, causing flooding in Marion County's Fairmont area. Approximately 250 people were impacted, with 25 individuals and families losing their homes.

In the wake of the flood, the West Virginia National Guard removed nearly 8,000 tons of debris in Ohio and Marion counties, some of which came from an apartment building collapse in Fairmont. In addition, the Division of Highways removed 4,500 tons of debris from local roadways. Altogether, the debris removed was enough to fill more than 87 standard railcars.

Brett White, Chief Executive Officer, Tygart Valley United Way: "We're grateful for this generous donation to our fund, which will enable us to provide tangible support to flood victims in Marion County and help them get back on their feet."

Support the Flood Recovery Efforts

To donate to the Tygart Valley United Way's flood assistance fund, please visit or call 304-366-4550. For information about flood resources, please visit .

