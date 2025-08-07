Sports Studios And GOATS Entertainment Forge Strategic Partnership To Monetize Iconic Sports IP

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com Studios Ltd, the original content division of SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW), has entered into a revenue-driven co-production partnership with GOATS Entertainment (Greatest Of All Time)(“GOATS”) - the premium storytelling brand co-founded by award-winning filmmaker Kevin Kaufman and veteran entertainment executive Joe DiMuro.

This high-value alliance will transform the legacies of the world's greatest athletes into cash-generative content assets, combining premium docuseries, exclusive merchandise, global fan activations, and immersive storytelling. The collaboration is designed to drive high-margin revenue streams across OTT, e-commerce, experiential and licensing platforms.

“Launching Studios with GOATS is an exciting start for our production arm and marks the first of many original content initiatives on our roadmap,” said Tamer Hassan, President of Studios .“We're committed to delivering compelling, world-class content to our rapidly growing global fanbase.”

The partnership taps into GOATS Entertainment's unparalleled archive, which includes over 90,000 iconic sports photographs by legendary photographer Walter Iooss Jr. and exclusive filmed interviews with more than 25 of the greatest athletes in history, including Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Joe Montana, and Chris Evert.

The initial projects announced as result of the partnership are:



Footballers Live. A docuseries following the on and off-field lives of professional footballers. SAS Unscripted with Ant Middleton: A military competition series where teams from various countries face off in intense Special Forces challenges designed to test their physical, mental, and emotional abilities. Middleton returns to evolve the SAS format he created more than 10 years ago. Filming takes place in the UAE highlighting the region's challenging desert, mountain, and urban terrains.

“We're not just co-producing stories - we're co-producing monetizable IP rooted in cultural capital,” said Joe DiMuro, Co-Founder & CEO of GOATS Entertainment .“This partnership positions Studios at the intersection of sports legacy and modern commercial media.”

“By joining forces with SEGG Media and the brand, we're unlocking the full value of an unmatched catalog of content and athlete access - in ways that are both scalable and creatively elevated,” added Kevin Kaufman, Co-Founder of GOATS and director of the acclaimed ESPN docuseries GOATS: The Greatest of All Time.

Revenue-Generating Initiatives Include:



Monetized docuseries and limited specials featuring iconic athletes

Exclusive streaming rights and platform integration within immersive digital ecosystem

Limited-edition merchandise and collectibles tied to GOATS IP

Branded content, licensing opportunities, and premium ad inventory Live events, screenings, and experiential activations across key global markets (e.g. Dubai, LA, NYC)



“Understanding our audience and delivering original content is core to building viral engagement and profitable user acquisition,” said Tim Scoffham, CEO of Media .“This partnership with GOATS directly supports our revenue-first strategy and global expansion ambitions.”

About GOATS Entertainment

GOATS Entertainment is a sports media and intellectual property company co-founded by Kevin Kaufman and Joe DiMuro. It owns the filmed and photographic IP behind the acclaimed GOATS docuseries and the legendary sports photography archive of Walter Iooss Jr., who serves as Non-Executive Chairman.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including and Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

