A Soul-Stirring Night Of Country, Community, And Celebration In The Heart Of Grand Rapids With Headliner Tiera Kennedy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtPrize Halftime, presented by Rockford, is a mid-festival celebration that brings together music lovers, artists, and the broader Grand Rapids community for one unforgettable night. This free outdoor concert at Sixth Street Park is a chance to gather and recharge during the heart of the ArtPrize season.

Tiera Kennedy

"ArtPrize Halftime is all about celebrating the creative spirit that brings our community together," said Theresa Anderson, ArtPrize Operations Director. "This event is a moment to pause in the middle of the ArtPrize experience and come together-neighbors, visitors, and artists alike-for a shared celebration of art, music, and connection in the heart of our city."

That spirit of connection will come to life on Friday, September 26, as ArtPrize 2025 proudly presents Tiera Kennedy as the headlining performer.

Tiera Kennedy is more than a rising star-she's a force. An artist, visionary, and movement-builder, Tiera's music radiates authenticity, joy, and purpose. The Alabama native's fusion of R&B and country, paired with her celestial voice and deeply personal songwriting, has established her as one of the most compelling voices in country music today.

Her breakout moments already include a feature on Beyoncé's Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter, an appearance in a Dolly Parton video, and mentorship from Shania Twain, who encouraged her to remain boldly herself. With her debut album ROOTED, Tiera introduced a boundary-breaking sound grounded in her Southern roots and fueled by a mission of inclusivity and liberation through music.

Opening the night are two electrifying Michigan-based acts:

Jake Kershaw , a blues-influenced guitar prodigy who has played alongside Jonny Lang, Walter Trout, and Marcus King, and opened for Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish. His soulful sound and deep local roots make him a standout performer.

The Bootstrap Boys , beloved for their gritty, high-energy country storytelling and Midwestern charm. With songs about roads traveled and hearts broken, they've built a loyal following across the region.

For more information, visit artprize .

About ArtPrize

ArtPrize is an annual, open, independently organized, international art competition that celebrates creative expression, bringing together art enthusiasts, artists, and the community. Since its inception, ArtPrize has aimed to showcase the transformative power of art and foster a culture of creativity. ArtPrize is a 501(c)3, and continues to provide access to the visual arts through the support of our sponsors, donors, and underwriters.

