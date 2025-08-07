'Kattalan' Unit Welcomes Actor Parth Tiwari On Board

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) The makers of director Paul George's eagerly awaited pan-Indian film, 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, on Thursday welcomed actor Parth Tiwari onboard the unit of the film.

Following the blockbuster success of Marco, which earned widespread acclaim across India and beyond, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller.

On Thursday, Cubes Entertainments took to its Instagram page to welcome actor Parth Tiwari.

It said, "Welcoming the ruthless @parthtiwarii_ to the world of KATTALAN. From the blood-soaked action thriller KILL (2023), Parth Tiwari - with his fierce screen presence and raw intensity - now steps into KATTALAN. Shareef Muhammed Presents - 'KATTALAN' Starring Antony Varghese. Directed by Paul George. Music by B.Ajaneesh Loknath. A Cubes Entertainments Release.A Cubes International Initiative."

Parth Tiwari is the latest to join the cast, which already has some talented names in it.

It may be recalled that the makers had welcomed actor Anson Paul last month. Prior to that, they had got on board promising talent Shon Joy. The model-turned-actor is best known for his performance in his debut film 'Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025)'. He is known to have a strong screen presence and is considered a promising talent.

While actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) and actress Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in the film, it will also feature Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Pushpa 2 (2024) and Jailer (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography is by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.