Gebrüder Weiss Is The Official Logistics Partner In Environmentalist's Attempt To Cross The Atlantic On A Stand-Up Paddleboard And Set A World Record

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hamburg, Germany and Lauterach, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - International transport and logistics organization Gebrüder Weiss announces its role as the official logistics partner of water sports enthusiast and environmental activist Michael Walther, as he attempts to set a World Record by crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP). At the end of September, Walther, based in Keil, Germany will embark on this extraordinary mission. If he succeeds, he will become the first European to cross the Atlantic Ocean solo and unsupported on a SUP. While he'll be alone on the water, he won't be alone on land. Logistics provider Gebrüder Weiss will support the journey overland and across the sea.

The logistics specialists at Gebrüder Weiss's Hamburg, Germany branch are managing the complex transportation needs for this custom-built SUP board. The board will first travel overland from Kiel to Lagos in Portugal, where Walther's Atlantic crossing will begin. From there, he will paddle past the Canary and Cape Verde Islands before reaching his final destination in French Guiana. Once he lands in the port of Cayenne, Gebrüder Weiss will ship the board back to Kiel via sea freight using a certified climate-neutral process, made possible through verified insetting within the logistics chain.

"Michael Walther is drawing attention to marine conservation through an unconventional form of mobility and we are proud to support this mission as his logistics partner," says Robert Stahlschmidt, Country Manager Air & Sea Germany at Gebrüder Weiss.

Collecting Scientific Data for the Alfred Wegener Institute

Walther expects the crossing to take approximately three months. He deliberately chose not to use a support vessel or receive any external assistance. During the journey, he'll deploy a hydrophone to record the sounds of marine life. These audio recordings will be shared with the Alfred Wegener Institute, one of Germany's leading marine research institutions, to support ongoing climate impact studies on ocean ecosystems.

This isn't Walther's first bold move for climate action. Since 2008, he has undertaken high-profile expeditions to raise awareness of climate and environmental issues. Past projects include paddling across Germany by river and traveling through Iceland to document glacial melt.

GWcycles: A Shared Commitment to Clean Oceans

Gebrüder Weiss is also actively engaged in another initiative to protect the world's oceans. Through the global cycling campaign GWcycles - Cycling for the Seas, the company is inviting participants around the world to log their bike mileage in support of ocean health. For every 100,000 kilometers (62,137 miles) cycled, Gebrüder Weiss funds the removal of one metric ton (2,240 pounds) of ocean plastic. Since the campaign's launch in April 2025, six tons (13,228 pounds) of marine debris have already been collected. Walther is a dedicated supporter of the initiative, helping amplify public awareness around the shared mission to protect our seas.

More information about Gebrüder Weiss's sustainability efforts can be found at and on the company's social media channels. Since 2021, Gebrüder Weiss has been actively supporting innovation projects in sustainable transportation, collaborating with universities, research institutions, and startups.







Michael Walther aims to cross the Atlantic Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard to raise awareness for ocean protection.

(Source: Valentin Böckler / Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Michael Walther will begin his Atlantic mission in Lagos, Portugal, this September - Gebrüder Weiss is handling the logistics.

(Source: Valentin Böckler / Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









During his Atlantic crossing, Michael Walther will deploy a hydrophone to record the sounds of marine life.

(Source: Valentin Böckler / Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Gebrüder Weiss is supporting Michael Walther's Atlantic mission as the official logistics partner. From left to right: Vanessa Hafner (Team Lead Digital Communications), Martti Leitert (Head of Marketing Air & Sea Germany), Robert Stahlschmidt (Head of Air & Sea Germany), and Michael Walther.

(Source: Valentin Böckler / Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Michael Walther is an athlete and adventurer who has been publicly advocating for climate and environmental protection since 2008.

(Source: Valentin Böckler / Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



At a press event in Hamburg, Michael Walther paddled across the Außenalster in front of numerous media representatives.

(Source: Valentin Böckler / Gebrüder Weiss)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. gw-world/us