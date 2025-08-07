Fire Up 'Grill Dad Summer' With Zatarain's® Smoked Sausage Recipe Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now, you might be asking: "What is Grill Dad Summer?" Grill Dad Summer is the playful channeling of your inner backyard pitmaster. It doesn't matter if you're a dad or a grill pro, this playful vibe is for all – the food lovers, the cannonball experts and anyone who loves hanging by the grill with a cold drink in hand. The perfect partner for any Grill Zatty is. Known for its bold Cajun flavors and a little bit of heat, it is the exclamation point of any backyard gathering.

"Grill Dad Summer is about the attitude: confident, welcoming, a little bit cheesy, and always ready to turn up the heat-literally and figuratively," says Joy Wilson . "It's the season where the backyard becomes the hottest reservation in town. Embrace these laid-back weekends filled with smoky, bold flavors like you get from Zatarain's® Smoked Sausage, while gathering friends and family around the grill to swap stories and eat something delicious. There's nothing better."

This kind of gathering is only as good as its menu. Zatarain's® Smoked Sausage, Jenni Lata and Joy Wilson curated a unique and delicious lineup for anyone leaning into the Grill Dad trend this summer. Kick off the menu with succulent sides such as a Feta and Fresh Tomato Tart (Joy Wilson), German-style potato salad (Jenni Lata) with grilled Zatarain's® Andouille Smoked Sausage, Sweet-and-Sour Glazed Jerk Sausage (Jenni Lata) with Zatarain's® Caribbean Style Jerk Chicken Smoked Sausage, and her favorite easy bites, grilled corn and salted watermelon. For mains, think BBQ Chicken or the Pool Dad Po'Boy (Joy Wilson), a classic sandwich made with grilled Zatarain's® Smoked Sausage piled high with tomatoes, Creole mustard and all the briny pickles. Finish your setup with something sweet; try Joy Wilson's Lemon Ice Box Pie Bars or Strawberry Shortcake.

As for expertise, our culinary partners come ready with pro tips for "Grill Dad Summer" success:



"Make it easy on yourself. Grill the sausage (Zatarain's, obviously!) before guests arrive and place it on a tray for guests to build their sandwiches by the pool. It's the kind of laid-back hosting that feels effortless but flavorful." – Joy Wilson

"When grilling sausage, I like to close the lid between turns to retain the heat, creating an oven effect that heats the sausage throughout, allowing all the internal juices and flavors to come alive without burning the exterior. When properly cooked, the exterior will be glossy, lightly charred, and taut–never shriveled." - Jenni Lata

"Keep people entertained. A drink station for adults, sidewalk chalk for the kids. A competitive game of corn hole for all!" – Joy Wilson "Don't be afraid to use the grill like a stove-place a small pot of beans or chili on the grill alongside your sausage, and warm buns on the top shelf. Forget running back and forth to the kitchen, stay outside where all the fun is happening!" - Jenni Lata

Recounting the nostalgia of Grill Dad Summer, Jenni Lata says, "To me, it's all about stepping back in time to childhood summers at the lake. Wearing bathing suits from sunrise to sunset, cooking on old propane stoves, and grilling on the back porch." Lata continues, "This summer, we are all about that grill life. Gathering to swap stories over a simple spread of our favorites - smoked Ontario trout, layered dips, and sliced and grilled Zatarain's® Smoked Sausage with mustard and crackers."

Zatarain's® Smoked Sausage products are available nationwide at major grocery retailers. For more recipes, grilling guides, and summer party inspiration, visit the website or follow @zatarains on Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT ZATARAIN'S SMOKED SAUSAGE

Since 1889, Zatarain's has been the authority on the fun and flavor of New Orleans. From its humble beginnings producing root beer extract, the company has grown to make more than 200 food products from Rice Dinner and Side Dish Mixes, Frozen Entrees, Pasta Mixes, Breadings, Seasonings and Spices to Seafood Boils, Creole Mustard and other products based on authentic New Orleans–style recipes and seafood preparation. Now, people across the U.S. recognize that to capture the true flavor of New Orleans cuisine, you have to "Jazz It Up with Zatarain's." For information and recipes, visit the Zatarain's website here .

Zatarain's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

