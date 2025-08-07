Vitalpbx Launches Native Odoo CRM Integration To Boost Unified Business Workflows

VitalPBX CRM Integrations

VitalPBX now integrates with Odoo CRM, enabling seamless call tracking and unified customer management across popular CRM platforms.

- Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VitalPBX , a leading provider of business communications solutions, today announced the launch of its newest native integration with Odoo CRM , significantly expanding its suite of CRM connectivity options and enhancing its commitment to unified communication platforms.

The new integration enables businesses to instantly connect phone calls with Odoo CRM, providing a seamless experience for managing customer interactions, tracking sales activities, and streamlining team workflows. Building on the success of its Salesforce and Zoho CRM integrations, VitalPBX now gives businesses greater flexibility and efficiency in customer relationship management.

“Our goal has always been to empower businesses with tools that remove friction and improve customer engagement,” said Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO of VitalPBX.“The new Odoo CRM integration adds a powerful dimension to our ecosystem, helping users centralize communication and focus on what matters most - closing deals and delighting customers.”

With the Odoo CRM add-on, users can:

.Automatically link and track calls within Odoo CRM

.View call history and customer interactions in one unified interface

.Eliminate manual data entry and follow-up tasks

This release complements VitalPBX's existing CRM integrations with Salesforce and Zoho CRM, which offer robust features like automatic call logging, real-time lead tracking, and team collaboration tools.

CRM Integration Benefits at a Glance:

.Odoo CRM: New built-in add-on for seamless call tracking and customer management.

.Salesforce: Keep sales cycles moving with synced calls, contacts, and opportunities.

.Zoho CRM: Empower sales teams with real-time logging and activity tracking.

By integrating VitalPBX with popular CRMs, businesses can:

.Boost sales productivity

.Centralize all customer communications

.Eliminate manual logging tasks

.Ensure consistent follow-ups

The Odoo CRM integration is available now to all VitalPBX users.

For more information, visit or contact the VitalPBX sales team.

⸻

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an industry-leading unified communications platform that combines flexibility, powerful features, and cost efficiency for businesses of all sizes. Built on a robust Asterisk foundation, VitalPBX offers advanced PBX capabilities, intuitive interfaces, and deep integrations with major business tools to streamline operations and improve team productivity.

