Más+ By Messi® Adds Greatest Grape Flavor To Its Everyday Hydration Beverage Portfolio

Más+ By Messi® Adds Greatest Grape Flavor To Its Everyday Hydration Beverage Portfolio
"There is a clear desire for re-imagined flavors that meet the needs of today's consumer. Más+ by Messi is raising the bar with Greatest Grape, offering great tasting hydration that stands out in a packed category," said Rishi Daing, Executive Vice President, Más+ Next Generation Beverage Co. "Greatest Grape is the perfect addition to lunchboxes, after school snacks, or simply to satisfy everyday hydration needs. We look forward to seeing how fans react to this new, nostalgic flavor."
Greatest Grape marks the first flavor innovation unveiled by Más+ by Messi since its initial launch in June of 2024. Inspired by the rise in demand for grape flavors in beverages and snacks3, the name also makes a nod to the soccer superstar himself, as Messi is commonly referred to as the G.O.A.T (a.k.a. Greatest of All Time).
"From its inception, Más+ by Messi was intended to be a beverage that not only tastes great, but also has hydration benefits," said Leo Messi. "Greatest Grape is right on goal. We are excited to introduce the new flavor to existing and new fans and know they'll love it."
Inspired by Messi's desire for a beverage he'd be proud to share with his family, friends and teammates, Más+ by Messi has just 10 calories and 1g of cane sugar per 16.9oz bottle, and 7 calories and less than 1g of cane sugar per 12oz can. In addition to Greatest Grape, the drink also currently comes in four vibrant flavors, loved by Messi and named after his inspirational career milestones: Miami Punch, Limón Lime League, Berry Copa Crush, and Orange d'Or.
Más+ by Messi recently expanded distribution nationwide with availability in major retailers like Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway and Dick's Sporting Goods, plus online at Amazon and masbymessi . The hydration beverage plans to continue expanding distribution, including Greatest Grape, to give fans everywhere a taste of greatness. To find Greatest Grape and other flavors of Más+ by Messi near you, visit masbymessi .
About Más+ by Messi
Más+ by Messi is a Next Generation Hydration Beverage founded with sports icon Lionel Messi, along with The Mark Anthony Group. Born from a passion for daily hydration, Más+ by Messi launched in 2024 and inspires everyone to get more out of every part of life. Available in five sensational flavors influenced by Messi's milestone career moments – Greatest Grape, Miami Punch, Limón Lime League, Berry Copa Crush, and Orange d'Or – the everyday hydration beverage does not compromise on quality ingredients or amazing taste, delivering a balanced blend of electrolytes with natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, plus vitamins, minerals and more. Más+ by Messi is the Official Hydration Partner of Inter Miami CF and the Argentina National Football Teams, and the Exclusive Hydration Partner of MLS NEXT and MLS GO. Recently, Más+ by Messi was recognized as a 'Best Beverage' in the 2025 Men's Health Food Awards as well as one of Progressive Grocer's Editors' Picks as a 'Best New Product'. For more information and nutrition facts, visit masbymessi or follow @masbymessi on Instagram and TikTok .
