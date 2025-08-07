Chhattisgarh: Maoist Commander With Rs 8 Lakh Bounty Nabbed After Fierce Gunfight

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Aug 7 (IANS) Security forces in Chhattisgarh have scored a major breakthrough with the arrest of a top Maoist commander following a prolonged gun-battle in the dense forests of Khursekala, under Madanwada police station in the newly formed Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, an official said.

The arrested Maoist, identified as Shrikant Punem, is a senior member of the DVC (Divisional Committee) and commander of the Aundhi-Mohla Joint Area Committee.

He carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head and was wanted in multiple cases of armed insurgency and violence across Rajnandgaon division.

According to Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in the Khursekala forest.

A joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), ITBP's 44th and 27th battalions, and local police units moved in swiftly and engaged the insurgents in a firefight that lasted several hours.

During the encounter, Punem was captured while other Maoists managed to escape under cover of darkness.

From the site, security personnel recovered a 9 mm pistol, four live cartridges, two empty shells, a mobile phone, Rs 11,000 in cash, and other tactical materials used by the insurgents.

This marks one of the most significant arrests in the region in recent years, especially in the backdrop of heightened Maoist activity in the Rajnandgaon belt.

The SP confirmed that no casualties were reported among security personnel, and the operation was conducted with caution to avoid harm to local villagers.

The encounter comes amid renewed efforts by Chhattisgarh Police to dismantle Maoist networks in the state's northern districts.

Officials noted that the insurgents had been planning a major strike, and the timely intervention prevented a possible escalation.

The captured commander is now being questioned for further leads on Maoist movements and hideouts in the region.

Authorities have intensified combing operations in surrounding forested areas to track down fleeing cadres. This successful operation underscores the growing effectiveness of coordinated anti-Maoist strategies and the importance of actionable intelligence in counterinsurgency efforts.