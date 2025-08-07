Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Supports Brazil Against US Tariffs

China Supports Brazil Against US Tariffs


2025-08-07 08:24:52
(MENAFN) China has sharply criticized the United States for its decision to enforce “unsustainable” tariffs on Brazil.

These duties were introduced by President Donald Trump as a reaction to the legal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazil’s ongoing collaboration within the BRICS economic alliance.

In an official declaration on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed that Beijing “firmly supports Brazil in safeguarding its national sovereignty and national dignity,” while expressing strong opposition to “unwarranted external interference in Brazil’s internal affairs.”

Wang further stated that China stands with Brazil in “resisting the bullying imposition of tariff measures” and in enhancing cooperation among nations of the Global South, especially through the BRICS platform.

During a telephone conversation with Celso Amorim, a senior adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Wang emphasized that “using tariffs as a weapon to suppress other countries violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules, and is both unpopular and unsustainable.”

At the end of July, Trump announced a 50% tariff on all Brazilian goods, citing what he described as a threat to “the national security” of the United States.

The US president has particularly expressed concern over the prosecution of former right-wing Brazilian President Bolsonaro, who is currently facing trial for allegedly plotting a coup after his 2022 election loss.

MENAFN07082025000045017167ID1109898495

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search