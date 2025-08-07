403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Supports Brazil Against US Tariffs
(MENAFN) China has sharply criticized the United States for its decision to enforce “unsustainable” tariffs on Brazil.
These duties were introduced by President Donald Trump as a reaction to the legal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazil’s ongoing collaboration within the BRICS economic alliance.
In an official declaration on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed that Beijing “firmly supports Brazil in safeguarding its national sovereignty and national dignity,” while expressing strong opposition to “unwarranted external interference in Brazil’s internal affairs.”
Wang further stated that China stands with Brazil in “resisting the bullying imposition of tariff measures” and in enhancing cooperation among nations of the Global South, especially through the BRICS platform.
During a telephone conversation with Celso Amorim, a senior adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Wang emphasized that “using tariffs as a weapon to suppress other countries violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules, and is both unpopular and unsustainable.”
At the end of July, Trump announced a 50% tariff on all Brazilian goods, citing what he described as a threat to “the national security” of the United States.
The US president has particularly expressed concern over the prosecution of former right-wing Brazilian President Bolsonaro, who is currently facing trial for allegedly plotting a coup after his 2022 election loss.
These duties were introduced by President Donald Trump as a reaction to the legal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazil’s ongoing collaboration within the BRICS economic alliance.
In an official declaration on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed that Beijing “firmly supports Brazil in safeguarding its national sovereignty and national dignity,” while expressing strong opposition to “unwarranted external interference in Brazil’s internal affairs.”
Wang further stated that China stands with Brazil in “resisting the bullying imposition of tariff measures” and in enhancing cooperation among nations of the Global South, especially through the BRICS platform.
During a telephone conversation with Celso Amorim, a senior adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Wang emphasized that “using tariffs as a weapon to suppress other countries violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules, and is both unpopular and unsustainable.”
At the end of July, Trump announced a 50% tariff on all Brazilian goods, citing what he described as a threat to “the national security” of the United States.
The US president has particularly expressed concern over the prosecution of former right-wing Brazilian President Bolsonaro, who is currently facing trial for allegedly plotting a coup after his 2022 election loss.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment